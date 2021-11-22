Huawei watch for € 89 at MediaMarkt!

One of the things that attracts the most attention about this wearable accessory has to do with the autonomy it allows. This reaches two weeks of use without having to restrict the number of times the screen is checked at all AMOLED that it integrates (this is 1.39 inches, it has an excellent image quality, at the same time that it is accompanied by a very good protection). The fact is that you are facing one of the smartwatches that behaves best in this section, and which does not lack fast charge that allows you to have enough battery to overcome a day in just 10 minutes.

The promotion we are talking about allows you to buy the Huawei Watch GT 2E at its lowest price ever since you only have to pay 89 euros to have it at home. And, in the amount that we have commented, includes shipping costs so we are talking about an excellent promotion and that allows you to get a very good quality smartwatch with a red finish that makes it the most striking. This is the link that you have to use where you will take advantage of excellent reliability:

Another thing that attracts the attention of this Huawei Watch GT 2E has to do with the excellent precision that both the sensors integrated as your Gps. Therefore, we are talking about an excellent companion when you exercise since the precision offered by the data collection is really good – and, therefore, you will know with enough accuracy the physical activity that you do in your day to day the intensity with which you have practiced a sport. By the way, you should have no problem wearing this smartwatch when showering or swimming, as its waterproof it’s very good.

More details of this smartwatch

Without having any problem regarding compatibility, since the synchronization application what is needed to carry out the process through Bluetooth You can download it for free for both phones with operating system Android as for those who use ios. In addition, this device does not lack a couple of buttons that allow you to manage all the parameters of the operating system, one of them being completely configurable. By the way, although applications cannot be installed on this smartwatch, everything necessary to take advantage of it and cover all needs is included (an example of what we say is that it includes a player multimedia that allows you to access the songs you have stored in its 4 GB of storage space).

With all that we have indicated, keeping in mind the excellent offer that is in MediaMarkt, we believe that it is the most recommendable that you consider buying this Huawei smartwatch if you are looking for one that is of good quality and that can accompany you when you do sports. By the way, you will not have any problem when it comes to change strap in the case you are looking for is to give a new look to the device … something that you will also achieve due to the large number of screens it includes.