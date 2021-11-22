How was the Liguilla? Match keys and when does it start

Editorial Mediotiempo

The crosses are ready for the 2021 Opening League. Without the champion Cruz Azul to defend his crown when they were thrown in the Repechage, the Keys to the Quarterfinals, that’s why we tell you how the Liga MX Final Phase matches, with the Capital Classic as the highlight between America and Pumas.

An exciting Repechage round left us Santos Laguna, Puebla, Pumas and Rayados as classified to the Liguilla; the first two took advantage of the locality to leave San Luis and Chivas on the road, respectively, while those of the UNAM “frozen hell” in Toluca with a goal from half the court included.

Finally, the Gang He humiliatingly annihilated the current Mexican soccer monarch with a 1-4 win at the Azteca Stadium, repeating the dose of a few months ago in the Concachampions a la Machine.

Liguilla Matches | Tentative dates

America vs Pumas

Atlas vs Rayados

Leon vs Puebla

Tigers vs Santos

How is the Liguilla played? Rules

Teams face each other according to how well they did in the Regular Phase; that is, they play 1st vs 8th, 2nd vs 7th, 3rd vs 6th and 4th vs 5th .

. On Quarterfinals are played roundtrip , with the first home game of the worst seeded club and the Vuelta in the best position.

, with the first home game of the worst seeded club and the Vuelta in the best position. By regulation, the games of Ida should be done two on Wednesday and two on Thursday ; the Laps are two on Saturday (for those who played on Wednesdays) and two on sunday (for Thursday).

; the (for those who played on Wednesdays) and (for Thursday). Two or more games cannot be spliced ​​on time to favor viewers.

