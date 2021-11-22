How to choose the Smart TV you really need and not die trying

We give you some tricks so you can choose your new TV and at the end we will tell you about a cashback promotion offered by LG. It couldn’t be easier!

Choosing a smart TV is one of those things that you are never prepared for. If we are clear that we only want a screen a bit big and cheap, the thing seems easy. We are looking for a model between 300 and 400 euros, that has 4K, that is 43 or 50 inches, that is from a trusted brand … and little else.

However, the moment we decide to move on to something a little more serious, things get complicated.

Right now, the market for mid-range and high-end smart TVs is expanding from 500 or 600 euros to several thousand euros. In addition, we find different technologies and features that to the common of the mortals they escape to him, reason why it is totally normal that the Doubts accumulate in our heads.

What is OLED? And the QNED? Do I need those colored lights coming out of the back? Will I notice the difference between 4K and 8K? In this article we are going to try to shed some light on the matter and, incidentally, tell you a little trick with which you can save a few euros on your new television.

To begin with, you have to be clear about what you should buy (and yes, it is possible to do so) exactly what you need. Fortunately, the smart TV sector has models for all tastes and pockets, so it won’t cost you anything set a budget and a concrete list of needs and stick with it. From there, we are going to see some keys to keep in mind.

How to know what size TV you need

We start with the fundamental question: what size do you have to buy the television? We are sorry, we should not apply the maxim of “big horse walk or not walk”, since, believe it or not, bigger is not always better. There is an ideal size for every user and every need. It is not the same to buy a television to play the console sitting on the bed (and at a distance of two meters or less) than to emulate a movie theater in a gigantic living room.

To find out what size we need, the easiest thing is to look at the resolution and in the distance at which we will see the television. These two metrics are what most electronics manufacturers and sellers take into account when recommending one size or the other. So simply measure the distance at which you will place your television And depending on whether you want Full HD or 4K resolution, choose one or the other. Our advice is that you orient yourself with the following table, which contains measures recommended by LG:

Size Recommended distance (HD) Recommended distance (4K) 75 “ 2.7 – 4.7 meters 2 – 3.2 meters 70 “ 2.6 – 4.4 meters 1.8 – 3 meters 65 “ 2.4 – 4.1 meters 1.7 – 2.9 meters 60 “ 2.3 – 3.8 meters 1.7 – 2.6 meters 55 “ 2 – 3.5 meters 1.4 – 2.4 meters fifty” 1.8 – 3 meters 1.2 – 2.1 meters 46 “ 1.6 – 2.9 meters 1.2 – 2 meters 40 “ 1.5 – 2.4 meters 1.05 – 1.7 meters 32 “ 1.2 – 2 meters 0.9 – 1.4 meters

Following this table, if for example from your eyes on the sofa to the television there are 3 meters of distance, the ideal would be that you buy a model of between 55 and 65 inches in the case of HD televisions, being able to increase that size only with 4K. This has to do with the resolution (if you are very close you will see the pixels) and with human viewing angle, which is limited (if we have a very large TV very close, we will not get to see the margins well).

In addition to these standards recommended by the brands (we have chosen LG’s), there is also a simple formula that you can apply: if you are going to buy a Full HD screen, multiply the inches by 6.5. If instead you are going to opt for a 4K model, multiply by 3.5. This formula will result in the recommended distance in centimeters to make good use of your viewing angle and screen surface.

Thus, if for example we choose a 55-inch 4K model, this would give us a recommended distance of 192.5 centimeters (55 x 3.5).

What resolution to choose

Again, we are going to try to answer this question without getting too complicated. Right now it is possible to find 4K televisions at a very good price (not like a few years ago), so, unless you are clear that you want spend as little as possible, it is worth starting with 4K as a base.

Also, if we take into account that today there is more and more content compatible with 4K (let’s think of Netflix, YouTube, the latest generation consoles …), Full HD increasingly loses its meaning, especially if we consider buying a TV like an investment for many years. Another thing is that we look for a small screen of up to 32 inches to, for example, see the conventional television in the kitchen. In that case, a Full HD panel is more than enough.

Where things get interesting is with 8K, which multiplies the pixels of 4K by four. Specifications aside, if we get exquisite the truth is that it is complicated notice the differences between a 4K and 8K TV. In the same way, to this day, we do not find much content in 8K so, in our humble opinion, once we get to 4K it is more worth it. monitor imaging technology Than not get obsessed with jumping to 8K.

In the same way, it is very difficult for us to take advantage of the 8K in televisions less than 65 inches, so, unless you are clear that you want a “pantallote” with all the law, perhaps the smartest purchase goes through a 4K model with, for example, the LG QNED technology.

Which is the most suitable panel: which imaging technology to choose?

Basically, we have two main types of panels: LCD panels and OLED panels. From here, the brands develop their own image technologies working on these standards. In this way, we will find the QLED from Samsung or the Nanocell or QNED from LG.

Now, what is better, an OLED or LCD TV? Whereas OLED displays have a series of small cells that, to put it simply, enlighten themselves, LCD screens require external lighting with different schemes and image enhancement technologies, hence the aforementioned QLED and Nanocell.

Taking this into account, these would be the main differences between both systems:

Panels LCD they are cheaper and more durable. They offer a higher level of shine and less saturated colors . The downside is that they generally have a lower viewing angle and somewhat lower contrast than OLED panels.

they are cheaper and more durable. They offer a higher level of shine and . The downside is that they generally have a lower viewing angle and somewhat lower contrast than OLED panels. Panels OLED are for their part something more expensive but they offer a higher image quality. You will enjoy purer blacks and much more fluid colors, not to mention that at the level of contrast they also win. In addition, they are usually thinner and lighter televisions.

On a practical level, perhaps the easiest thing is to think about the experience. If you are going to use the television to immerse yourself in the game or to enjoy movies or series in a dark atmosphere, the best choice is the OLED. If instead you are looking for a television for a bright living room that works more like a family entertainment center for day-to-day, you may be compensated by the extra brightness of the panels LCD.

In fact, in the latter sense, you are interested to know that the market has some high-level LCD options, such as LG’s Nanocell or QNED televisions, which offer an image experience very similar to that of OLED panels. Apart from having the added brightness and luminosity of the LCD, these special panels manage to offer realistic, fluid and well-calibrated colors, aided in part by artificial intelligence.

All this in addition with a very competitive price, which comes down somewhat more during the Christmas period. And it is that at this time it is possible to buy a QNED, Nanocell or even OLED television with a reimbursement of up to 1000 euros (below we tell you the details of this special offer).

What about HDR?

Surely you have heard that a good TV has to have HDR. These acronyms stand for High Dynamic Range and refer to the contrast jump between the brightest and darkest part of the screen. This means that a TV with the HDR seal will offer a much more detailed picture, faithfully reproducing lights and shadows, and thus offering colors with a much more lively appearance.

Keep in mind that there are several HDR standards and that not all televisions support them in the same way. What is the good? Simplifying a lot, beyond the usual HDR stamp, it is advisable to note that they are HDR 10. The latter will surely be the next industry standard, since it is more advanced than normal HDR.

In case you want to go a little further, you can also choose a TV with HDR 10+ or ​​Dolby Vision, being perhaps more useful the Dolby standard, since at the moment there is much more content under this label.

Other aspects to consider

In case you want to buy a television with the idea of ​​using it to play games, it is important that you notice that it has one low latency, typically less than 20 milliseconds. In that sense, a good indicator is that the television includes HDMI 2.1, which guarantees that the system supports a sufficient transfer speed for 4K content at 120Hz and 8K at 60Hz. Also keep in mind that LCD TVs have lower latency than OLEDs.

Last but not least, although it is obvious when buying a Smart TV, it does not hurt to take a look at the intelligence section. And is that today, there are still televisions that are not compatible with apps like HBO or Disney +, so it should be noted that the app catalog of the television to be purchased adjusts to your preferences. Normally, with systems like WebOS, Tizen or Android TV, there is usually no problem.









