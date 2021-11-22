How much is Britney Spears’ fortune in 2021? – The financial

Finally! After nearly 14 years under the tutelage of her father, Jamie Spears, Britney You will regain your freedom and financial and legal powers. ‘The princess of pop’ will take control of decisions about her fortune, agreements, among other aspects of her financial life.

Among the most frequently asked questions regarding the singer’s life is how much your fortune is worth. According to data from Forbes, Britney’s heritage amounts to $ 60 million.

For more than a decade Jamie Spears made decisions about that fortune and spent large sums of money in legal services.

The payment of child support for Britney and the smallest detail of the singer’s life was exercised by her father.

It should be noted that the work and artistic life of the singer, after a judge granted guardianship to Jamie Spears, did not stop. In the following decade Britney launched four albums and made several world tours, including one in Las Vegas which comprised from 2013 to 2017 and whose collection amounted to $ 137.7 billion, according to Caesars Entertainment.

The decline in the singer’s economic activity began in 2015, when her participation in television commercials for transnational brands ceased.

Also, 2017 canceled the concerts that she used to perform in Las Vegas and in 2018 the singer stopped traveling. In fact, at a hearing late last year, Spears’s attorney stated that Britney would not resume her artistic life if Jamie continued his guardianship.

Almost a year later Judge Brenda Penny said at the hearing on Friday “Today the guardianship of the person and property of Britney Jean Spears has been terminated.”

There are still a few months left for the ‘pop princess’ to regain control of her life in more ways than one, however the most important step has been completed.