How is the helicopter they recorded flying on Mars

By
Arjun Sethi
-
0
29

About five months after reaching Mars, Perseverance surprised the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, better known as NASA, by the images it captured of a supposed helicopter flying over Mars.

As reported, it lasted about 160.5 seconds in the air, for which it drew the attention of Administration personnel.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here