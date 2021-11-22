About five months after reaching Mars, Perseverance surprised the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, better known as NASA, by the images it captured of a supposed helicopter flying over Mars.

As reported, it lasted about 160.5 seconds in the air, for which it drew the attention of Administration personnel.

However, it is not a helicopter like the one we know with its own crew. It is the Ingenuity Mars and it is flight number 13. It was considered the most complicated mission, since it involved flying in varied terrain within the geological feature ‘Séítah’.

How is the helicopter they recorded flying on Mars

It has innovative solar cells, batteries and other components. Ingenuity does not carry scientific instruments and is an independent experiment from the Perseverance Mars 2020 rover. The helicopter weighs only about 4 pounds (1.8 kilograms).

It features four specially designed carbon fiber blades, arranged on two rotors that spin in the opposite direction at about 2,400 rpm, much faster than a commercial helicopter on Earth.

With information from NASA Science

