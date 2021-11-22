Hirving Lozano approaches his departure from Napoli for a Premier League club

Hirving Lozano surprised Napoli fans by adding a new suitor for his record for the next season from the Premier League.

November 21, 2021 18:21 hs

The words of Hirving Loznao penetrated deep into the pride of the Napoli fans and everything seems to indicate that he will try to leave for a higher-ranking club in the upcoming transfer market.

After assuring in an interview with Azteca Deportes that he wants to arrive at a club of greater relevance worldwide, the relationship between the Chucky and the fans began to deteriorate, which generated a wave of rumors.

“The truth is that I am in a very competitive club, with very competitive teammates who always fight. I have grown a lot in that regard, but I would like to go to a bigger club. I have my objectives very clear. I feel at a good level and I would like to take the next step, “said the Chucky.

Faced with this situation, two clubs from SErie A showed their interest in hiring him for the winter transfer window and in the last hours a club from the Premier League joined to sign him.

Faced with a renewal process due to the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Manchester United was also interested in the record of the Mexican star due to the lack of responses from some players such as Jadon Sancho.

In this way, Hirving Lozano began to count on the interest of various first-class clubs to be taken into account for the next commitments, although the relationship with the Neapolitan team is in a deteriorated state.