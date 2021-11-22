He defeated Toluca and will face America in the Quarterfinals

The Cougars they are still alive and apparently more fierce than ever, as they gave their best match of the tournament. Left on the way to Toluca (1-2) and in front is the America; However, the cats in the final stretch of the tournament grew like never before and today they are a worthy rival for the Eagles.

And they proved it, because hell burned to its maximum capacity thanks to the game it gave Cougars, because the Red Devils they were off. From the beginning, the cats took over the field, did their thing, and suddenly, the failures of Diogo de Oliveira they were forgotten thanks to Leonel Lopez.

It was at 16 minutes of play when from the midfield he took a right hand that did not stop anyone, not even the scarlet goalkeeper who, no matter how much he ‘flew’, could not do anything.

Then it was time for the auriazul scorer, Dinenno, who, after a series of rebounds, ended up taking a shoe that remained at the bottom of the Mexican network. University won 0-2.

But the devil responded and it was thanks to the hand of Alan Mozo that hope returned to Toluca. The referee scored a penalty and Haret Ortega charged giving his team the chance to continue fighting. Even from there the Red Devils They were more intense, but Pumas did not give them the slightest opportunity to react, although they did not do much either.

In the end Cougars ended up making his best match of the tournament, even of the year. The mistakes of their forwards were forgotten because with two goals it was enough to eliminate Toluca and now only have their mind and eyes fixed on the best team in the tournament: America and the one that has become a real headache for those of Pedregal.

