Harry Potter: what became of the cast 20 years after the first movie about the famous wizard

Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, and Rupert Grint were the main stars of the entire film franchise.

The original cast of the Harry Potter film series will gather on screen to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first film, “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.”

The HBO Max special, titled Return to hogwarts (“Return to Hogwarts”), will be released on January 1said the chain.

The stars of the franchise, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson, and his co-stars, will meet with the director of the first film, Chris Columbus, in a meeting to discuss the eight films of the saga in depth.

As children, the trio saw their lives transformed by their magical roles as Harry Potter (Radcliffe), Ron Weasley (Grint) and Hermione Granger (Watson) in the big screen adaptation of JK Rowling’s hit children’s fantasy book series.

