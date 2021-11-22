Harry Potter: what became of the cast 20 years after the first movie about the famous wizard

37 minutes

The original cast of the Harry Potter film series will gather on screen to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first film, “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.”

The HBO Max special, titled Return to hogwarts (“Return to Hogwarts”), will be released on January 1said the chain.

The stars of the franchise, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson, and his co-stars, will meet with the director of the first film, Chris Columbus, in a meeting to discuss the eight films of the saga in depth.

As children, the trio saw their lives transformed by their magical roles as Harry Potter (Radcliffe), Ron Weasley (Grint) and Hermione Granger (Watson) in the big screen adaptation of JK Rowling’s hit children’s fantasy book series.

The author is not on the list to appear in the special event.

The announcement occurred exactly 20 years dfter the release of the first movie on November 16, 2001. The latest installment, “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 “hit theaters in 2011.

So while you wait for your Hogwarts acceptance letter two decades later, here’s what the main stars and others in the cast have been up to since they burst onto the scene as young stars.

Daniel Radcliffe – Harry Potter

First seen on the big screen at age 12 as the bespectacled face from the Harry Potter franchise, Radcliffe bore a striking resemblance to the main character Rowling.

He quickly became synonymous with his role as the boy and, being the central figure of the multi-million dollar franchise, he soon found himself billed as one of the highest paid actors under 30.

Radcliffe poked fun at his position by portraying himself as an awkward, hormone-laden teenage superstar in a 2006 episode of the comedy series. Additional features by Ricky Gervais.

Later she took on daring roles on stage and screen.

This included playing Alan Strang in the West End theater production. Equus by Peter Shaffer in 2007, which forced him to do some nude scenes and simulate sex with a horse.

“It’s an incredible role for a young actor. He’s taking a big risk,” fellow British actor Richard E. Grant said of the then 17-year-old Radcliffe.

After the last Harry Potter movie in 2011, Radcliffe starred in the films “The Woman in Black” and “Amores aesinos“.

Then in 2015 he joined the ensemble screen cast of The Modern Ocean by Shane Carruth, alongside Anne Hathaway and Keanu Reeves. But the epic remains to be done.

The actor, 32 years old now, has mostly shied away from blockbusters; and instead has taken on roles in smaller film projects, such as the action movie Guns Akimbo, Victor frankenstein and “Escape from Pretoria”.

Last year he also appeared on Netflix’s interactive comedy special. Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

As the youngest of the main trio, ANDMma Watson was only 11 years old when she was first seen on screen as Hermione Granger.

His career beyond Harry Potter has been varied, starring in the acclaimed film “The Perks of Being Invisible, “the 2019 film adaptation of” Little Women, “and portraying Bella in the 2017 live-action remake of” Beauty and the Beast. “

However, Watson has also made headlines outside of acting.

Describing herself as a “good nerd“, enrolled to study English literature at Brown, the US Ivy League university in 2009.

Watson told the magazine Interview that she made the change in part to make up for the school life she had missed as a child.

Talking about her student life being a world star in an interview with The Sunday TimesShe said: “The first day I walked into the canteen and everyone was completely silent and turned to look at me… I had to tell myself ‘okay, you can do it.’

After taking a year to finish filming “The Deathly Hallows”, the actress graduated in 2014.

A passionate activist, Watson’s role as a UN Women’s Goodwill Ambassador made her one of the 100 most influential people of the magazine Time in 2015.

She defended being a single woman when she turned 30; and spoke out against the “influx of subliminal messages” that society has imposed on women during an interview with British vogue in 2019.

Last year he denied that he planned to leave acting.

Rupert Grint – Ron Weasley

Grint’s role as the lovable and mischievous Ron made many want him, but the actor has largely distanced itself from the movies after the end of the Harry Potter series.

An appearance in the music video for Lego house Ed Sheeran’s in 2011 marked a return to public life, followed by film roles such as Into the white and Moonwalkers 2015, among others.

Grint has also appeared on the charts, landing a lead role in the 2014 Broadway production. It’s Only a Play, alongside Matthew Broderick and Nathan Lane.

But in addition to small intermittent roles in shows like Snatch, The ABC Murders and Servant, Grint has primarily focused on investing his savings in a broad portfolio of properties, estimated at 24 million pounds sterling (about $ 32.3 million) according to the magazine Hello!

The 33-year-old star also made headlines last year when unexpectedly revealed that he was a father. A photo with her daughter also marked her Instagram debut.

Calling himself Grint on the gram (pun on Instagram), he joked that he was “only 10 years late” when he signed up for the social network.

Tom Felton – Draco Malfoy

After wrapping up his role as Hogwarts’ bully student, Felton jumped straight into another big-budget production, equally playing the villain Dodge Landon in “Planet of the Apes.” in 2011.

Since then he has focused more on television projects: assumed roles in Murder in the First, The Flash and appeared as Logan on the YouTube original series Origin.

Felton has also devoted time to another artistic passion: music.. It appeared in the video of Empty space by James Arthur in 2018 and has released several of his own tracks since 2008, including the single YoOhoO at the beginning of this year.

Felton, 34, continues to be proud of his Harry Potter past, responding to fans on social media as if he were Draco, and even renouncing his allegiance to Slytherin by dressing up as Harry Potter for Halloween last month.

“So it’s back to school?” He wrote on Twitter after the meeting was announced.

Matthew Lewis – Neville Longbottom

Ever since he played the goofy and clueless hero Neville Longbottom, a fan favorite, Lewis has taken on various roles in television, film, and theater.

Appeared on BBC programs Happy valley and Death in paradise before landing a role in the 2016 romantic movie “Me Before You.” He is currently appearing in All Creatures Great Small from British television.

However, the Harry Potter franchise has maintained a positive impact on his life. He married his girlfriend Angela Jones in 2018 after the couple met at a Harry Potter celebration event at Universal Studios in Orlando (USA), where Jones worked.

In addition to acting, Lewis, 32, hosts a Leeds United soccer club podcast with former forward Jermaine Beckford.

Reacting to the news of the reunion, he posted “this New Year … we will get the band back together.”