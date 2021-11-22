Halo Infinite: what exact time will the campaign be available in Mexico and Latin America?

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram

Halo Infinite, the long-awaited game from 343 Industries and Xbox Game Studios, will debut in a matter of weeks. You’re probably cooking your beans for trying the Master Chief’s new adventure, so you’ll be happy to know that we already know what time his campaign will be available.

343 Industries confirmed that the schedules in which the campaign will be released are already available Halo Infinite. There it was announced that this campaign will have a global premiere, which in other words means that it will be available throughout the world at the same time and that it will not arrive at midnight in your country.

In the case of Mexico, the Halo Infinite will be available at noon on December 8, 2021. For their part, players in the United States will be able to start playing at 10:00 AM Pacific Time or 1:00 PM Eastern Time, depending on which coast of the United States. country live.

With this, the premiere of Halo Infinite It remains at the following times for different parts of Latin America and the Hispanic world:

California, United States – 10:00 AM

Lima, Peru – 1:00 PM

Bogota, Colombia – 1:00 PM

New York, United States ―1: 00 PM

San Juan, Puerto Rico – 2:00 PM

Caracas, Venezuela – 2:00 PM

Santiago de Chile – 3:00 PM

Buenos Aires, Argentina – 3:00 PM

Madrid, Spain – 7:00 PM

Halo Infinite Campaign Release Schedule

What do you think about this new? Will you play the campaign Halo Infinite from the first second it is released? Tell us in the comments.

Halo Infinite is in development for Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC. We remind you that its release date is next December 8. You can learn more about this long-awaited FPS from 343 Industries by clicking here.

