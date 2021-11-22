Google will launch a compact clone of its new Pixel 6

The design of the new Pixel 6a. Image : OnLeaks

After the good reception that the new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro and watching the formula that Google has followed in the past With other releases, it seems almost certain that we will see a Pixel 6a model shortly. And if what they aim since OnLeaks is true, its design will be traced to that of its older brothers.

The new Pixel 6a will have a great 6.2-inch OLED screen dominated by the small hole that houses the front camera, and below it will bring the same fingerprint sensor (on which already there was some complaints) that the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro had. The design, in general, is more compact than that of its brothers, with dimensions of 152.2 x 71.8 x 8.7 millimeters.

Google knows that the photographic aspect is one of the biggest selling points of the Pixel, so no changes are expected in the rear camera module compared to the Pixel 6: It will have a 50 MP main camera and a 12 MP ultra-wide camera (the Pixel 6 Pro also has a 48 MP telephoto lens).

Finally, also s e speculates with the possibility that the phone brings with a less powerful processor, such as a Snapdragon 778G or a “lite” version of Google’s own Tensor and that it comes with 6 or 8 GB of RAM. Of course, it is completely unknown when Google intends to launch its new terminal.