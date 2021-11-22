Good news! Red Dead Redemption 3 seems to be inevitable

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram

Grand theft auto v It is so successful and Rockstar Games has released it so many times that many fear the company is not going to release another game again. Obviously many say it as a joke, but it is one of those jokes that are not so crazy. Luckily, we can rest easy, as everything indicates that Rockstar’s other star franchise –Red dead redemption– has a future.

What happens is that Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Take-Two Interactive, assured a few days ago that he wants each of his franchises to be as long-lived and timeless as James bond. This includes Rockstar Game series, such as Grand Theft Auto and Red dead redemption.

“I just saw the new Bond movie, that was great and of course you wish every franchise was like James Bond. There are few entertainment franchises of any kind that fall into that category, but they do exist. I think there are. GTA is one of them, too Red dead, NBA 2K, obviously, because professional basketball will continue to exist, “he explained.

By this, Zelnick means that he hopes Grand Theft Auto and Red dead redemption Be one of those entertainment franchises that are culturally relevant for decades and win over different generations. With the above, it seems inevitable that Red Dead Redemption 3 come true at some point.

Of course, it is very likely that we will have the following Red dead redemption come true sooner rather than later. We say it since Zelnick explained that it is important to allow space between releases so as not to saturate the market and that each release feels special.

“It also requires being thoughtful and willing to rest a title to get a surprise reaction to something new. I’ve always said that by making non-sports titles annual, you run the risk of burning the intellectual property, even if it’s good, so we take the time to do something that we think is incredibly phenomenal and we also intentionally rest the titles so that there is a latent demand for that title to make it a special event. I’m going to see a Bond movie because there won’t be another in 2 months, “said the manager.

There are other reasons to believe in the future of Red dead redemption

While Zelnick’s statements are promising for the future of Red dead redemptionIt’s not the only reason we think Rocsktar Games is going to want to return to the Old West at some point.

What happens is that Red Dead Redemption 2 it is a best seller. In its first 2 weeks on the market, the Wester sold more than 17 million copies, generating revenues of more than $ 725 million. With this, it only took him 15 days to exceed the total sales of Red dead redemption.

The most recent figures indicate that Red Dead Redemption 2 It has already sold more than 39 million copies. So, just like Grand theft auto v, it is an experience that sells in the long term.

What do you think about this new? Are you excited for the future of Red dead redemption? Tell us in the comments.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. You can learn more about this title by clicking here.

