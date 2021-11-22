‘Good luck friend’; Cristiano’s moving farewell to Solskjaer

Editorial Mediotiempo

Manchester, England / 22.11.2021 06:17:54





The situation so tense that you lived in it Manchester United, as well as the bad results of the team, led to the directive to make the decision fire Olé Gunnar Solskjaer, a technician who was in command for 3 years and could not win any title; Cristiano Ronaldo regretted his departure.

Although it is said that Cristiano Ronaldo conditioned his permanence in ManU because of Solskjaer, the Lusitanian did not miss the opportunity to say goodbye to your now technician, thanking him for everything he did for him, at different stages of his life, and wishing him luck in whatever comes his way.

Cristiano Ronaldo said goodbye to Solskjaer

Through their social networks, CR7 sent a moving message for his now ex-technician, recognizing his work as a footballer and on the bench, since he admires him for what he did in his different facets at Manchester United.

Accompanied by a couple of photos, a current and another where they went companions in the field, Cristiano Ronaldo sent the following message for the Norwegian.

“Has been my striker when i arrived by first time to Old Trafford and it has been my coach since rI graduated from Manchester United. But above all, Ole is an exceptional human being. I wish you the best in what life has in store for you. Good luck my friend! You deserve it!”Wrote CR7.

After being fired from Manchester United, Solskjaer had an interview where thanked to the club for the opportunity they gave him and the Norwegian broke down in tears, leaving moving images beyond the last results he had obtained in the Premier and Champions League.

???? ️ Solskjaer: “Let’s keep supporting the team. The fans have been amazing with me from the first moment. And I’m sure we will meet again because if there is any place where I go to watch football games, it is in Old Trafford “. pic.twitter.com/fpBuT1HtqL – Luis Fdo Restrepo (@luisferpo) November 21, 2021

Currently the ManU occupies the eighth position in the Premier League after adding 17 units in 12 games; on the Champions are Group F leaders with 7 points after 4 days.