Goals and summary of Toluca 1-2 Pumas in Liga MX 2021 | 11/21/2021

It’s over! Pumas surprises and defeats Toluca, qualifying for the quarterfinals.

Toluca is on top looking for the second, but the defense of Pumas prevents danger from being generated.

Both players recover and continue in the match.

Strong shock! Alan Mozo and Samudio are left lying after a strong header inside the Talavera area.

Change of Pumas. Ricardo Galindo enters for Leo López.

Close! Haret García’s flash of fire, but the ball ends up hitting the crossbar.

Changes of Toluca. Enter Braian Samudio and Jorge Rodríguez for Michael Estrada and Diego Rigonato.

Flame from Kevin Castañeda, but the ball ended above the goal.

Change of Pumas. Enter Washington Corozo by Sebastián Saucedo.

Change of Pumas. Diogo Oliveira leaves for Higor Meritao

Toluca goal! Haret Ortega gives life to Toluca from the eleven steps.

Penalty in favor of Toluca! Waiter stopped the path of the ball and the whistler signals the maximum penalty.

Change of Toluca. José Juan Vázquez leaves for Diego Chávez.

Saucedo was encouraged to send a low shot with the inside part to the far post, but the ball passes very close.

Goal, goal, goal from Pumas! Dinenno took advantage of a ball that Garcia covered and counterattacks increasing the advantage.

Goalie! Dinenno’s shot, but he failed to finish off correctly and missed the second.

Start the complement, both teams will look for the rival goal.

The first part ends. With a great goal from Leo López, Pumas wins it by the minimum.

Michael Estrada’s header, but the ball goes over the goal.

Leo López’s shot that ends up deflected.

Saucedo service that ends up going off the field.

Saucedo center, but Dinenno fails to finish off a clear match.

Fogonazo from ‘Dedos’ López, but Talavera deflects the ball in a great way.

Saucedo was encouraged to shoot at the goal and passed that ball very close

Goal, goal, great goal from Pumas! Leo López threw a tremendous whiplash from midfield that opens the scoring.

Ian González’s header and the ball is going to crash into the crossbar.

The one that failed! Dinenno had the first, but his shot crosses a lot and he misses a clear one.

Waiter’s flash that ends up going slightly above the arch.

The meeting starts in Toluca.

A. Talavera; A. Mozo, E. Velarde, N. Freire, A. Ortíz; E. Lira, S. Saucedo, F. Álvarez, L. López; J. Dinenno, D. Oliveira.

L. Garcia; R. López, H. Ortega, O. Vanegas; R. Sambueza, C. Baeza, D. Rigonato, J. Vázquez; M. Estrada, I. González, A. Canelo.

Toluca has 26 victories over Pumas, a team that reaches 15 victories; in addition to 14 occasions in which the score was tied.

Both teams are already in the Nemesio Diez; This afternoon they will try to beat the opponent in order to qualify for the Liguilla.

Rubens Sambueza is the most lethal player for Toluca; With his good handling of the ball, he will seek to generate plays that unbalance the puma defense and thus reach the rival goal.

Hernán Cristante spoke about his rival in turn prior to the match: “Pumas is dangerous, he is not interested if the game breaks, they make a good dumbbell Dinneno with the shuttlecocks. Pumas does not worry me, it occupies me.”

Of the last six games of the campaign there are 4 where the Pumas were victorious; on the other hand, Toluca league eight games without knowing the victory.

Toluca has to pay special attention to Juan Dinenno, the striker will seek to harm the scarlet squad and seek the classification to the Liguilla with his goals.

Welcome to coverage of the meeting between Toluca and Pumas. This meeting corresponds to the Reclassification duel towards the Opening League 2021. We will shortly share the most relevant information of the meeting as well as the initial line-ups.

The Toluca vs Pumas game will be played at the Nemesio Diez Stadium, located in Toluca, State of Mexico.

The Toluca vs Pumas game will be played at the Nemesio Diez Stadium, located in Toluca, State of Mexico. The capacity of the building is 30,000 people.