Goals and summary of Toluca 1-2 Pumas in Liga MX 2021 | 11/21/2021

Goals and summary
98 ‘
It’s over! Pumas surprises and defeats Toluca, qualifying for the quarterfinals.
95 ‘
Toluca is on top looking for the second, but the defense of Pumas prevents danger from being generated.
91 ‘
Both players recover and continue in the match.
90 ‘
Strong shock! Alan Mozo and Samudio are left lying after a strong header inside the Talavera area.
84 ‘
Change of Pumas. Ricardo Galindo enters for Leo López.
83 ‘
Close! Haret García’s flash of fire, but the ball ends up hitting the crossbar.
77 ‘
Changes of Toluca. Enter Braian Samudio and Jorge Rodríguez for Michael Estrada and Diego Rigonato.
71 ‘
Flame from Kevin Castañeda, but the ball ended above the goal.
69 ‘
Change of Pumas. Enter Washington Corozo by Sebastián Saucedo.
65 ‘
Change of Pumas. Diogo Oliveira leaves for Higor Meritao
61 ‘
Toluca goal! Haret Ortega gives life to Toluca from the eleven steps.
59 ‘
Penalty in favor of Toluca! Waiter stopped the path of the ball and the whistler signals the maximum penalty.
55 ‘
Change of Toluca. José Juan Vázquez leaves for Diego Chávez.
54 ‘
Saucedo was encouraged to send a low shot with the inside part to the far post, but the ball passes very close.
49 ‘
Goal, goal, goal from Pumas! Dinenno took advantage of a ball that Garcia covered and counterattacks increasing the advantage.
47 ‘
Goalie! Dinenno’s shot, but he failed to finish off correctly and missed the second.
Four. Five’
Start the complement, both teams will look for the rival goal.
45 + 3 ‘
The first part ends. With a great goal from Leo López, Pumas wins it by the minimum.
43 ‘
Michael Estrada’s header, but the ball goes over the goal.
39 ‘
Leo López’s shot that ends up deflected.
36 ‘
Saucedo service that ends up going off the field.
29 ‘
Saucedo center, but Dinenno fails to finish off a clear match.
25 ‘
Fogonazo from ‘Dedos’ López, but Talavera deflects the ball in a great way.
twenty-one’
Saucedo was encouraged to shoot at the goal and passed that ball very close
16 ‘
Goal, goal, great goal from Pumas! Leo López threw a tremendous whiplash from midfield that opens the scoring.
13 ‘
Ian González’s header and the ball is going to crash into the crossbar.
10 ‘
The one that failed! Dinenno had the first, but his shot crosses a lot and he misses a clear one.
3′
Waiter’s flash that ends up going slightly above the arch.
0 ‘
The meeting starts in Toluca.
XI Toluca
A. Talavera; A. Mozo, E. Velarde, N. Freire, A. Ortíz; E. Lira, S. Saucedo, F. Álvarez, L. López; J. Dinenno, D. Oliveira.
XI Toluca
L. Garcia; R. López, H. Ortega, O. Vanegas; R. Sambueza, C. Baeza, D. Rigonato, J. Vázquez; M. Estrada, I. González, A. Canelo.
Red predominates
Toluca has 26 victories over Pumas, a team that reaches 15 victories; in addition to 14 occasions in which the score was tied.
They are present
Both teams are already in the Nemesio Diez; This afternoon they will try to beat the opponent in order to qualify for the Liguilla.
Alternates
Be careful with this player
Rubens Sambueza is the most lethal player for Toluca; With his good handling of the ball, he will seek to generate plays that unbalance the puma defense and thus reach the rival goal.
It is dangerous
Hernán Cristante spoke about his rival in turn prior to the match: “Pumas is dangerous, he is not interested if the game breaks, they make a good dumbbell Dinneno with the shuttlecocks. Pumas does not worry me, it occupies me.”
What numbers!
Of the last six games of the campaign there are 4 where the Pumas were victorious; on the other hand, Toluca league eight games without knowing the victory.
Be careful with this player
Toluca has to pay special attention to Juan Dinenno, the striker will seek to harm the scarlet squad and seek the classification to the Liguilla with his goals.
It’s present
Buenas tardes!
Welcome to coverage of the meeting between Toluca and Pumas. This meeting corresponds to the Reclassification duel towards the Opening League 2021. We will shortly share the most relevant information of the meeting as well as the initial line-ups.
Do not take off from here to follow Toluca vs Pumas live
In a few moments we will share the starting line-ups Toluca vs Pumas live, as well as the most recent information that emerges from the Nemesio Diez Stadium. Do not miss details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Toluca vs Pumas online and live
Pumas statements
Toluca statements
Hard way
For the qualification
The match will be played at the Nemesio Diez Stadium
The Toluca vs Pumas game will be played at the Nemesio Diez Stadium, located in Toluca, State of Mexico. The capacity of the building is 30,000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to the live broadcast of the Toluca vs Pumas match, corresponding to the Repechage of the Apertura 2021 of the Liga MX. The meeting will take place at the Nemesio Diez Stadium, at 5:00 p.m.
.
“Pumas will be a complicated opponent as always, he comes with an important state of mind, but I think that does not help much because it is another game. We are going to take our precautions, and I think it is going to be a nice repechage match.”
“Pumas comes with an important state of mind, but I think that out there is not much use because it is a totally different game.”
“Unfortunately we were not enough to qualify directly, which was our main objective, we had an irregularity at the end of the championship for 8 games, it gave us to place ourselves in the playoffs. however, reversing this situation is up to us.
“We already had to play a playoff last season where we managed to advance on penalties and with this game we will seek to use our best potential to advance to the quarterfinals.”
“Words are not enough for these direct knockout games, here it depends on each one, we have to give our best effort, a lot of will and sacrifice for the benefit of the team. I as captain, to encourage as much as possible, but also to show that we want to continue being transcended ”.
“The football order that we can have and not leave so many spaces will be the key. We already faced cougars here at home and it was a very difficult game. We will have to be a solid team in defense so that, from the midfield forward, everyone can reach their best potential and make a difference ”.