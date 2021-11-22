Glitch seems to allow getting Shaymin in Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl – Nintenderos

Here we bring you an interesting compilation recently shared that is related to one of the most prominent titles in the catalog on the hybrid console. This time we are talking about Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl.

Remember that this is not intended to be the case, since an event was confirmed that would allow us to get this Pokémon in the future. Nevertheless, a bug related to Surf discovered now seems to allow us to reach the meadow where the singular Pokémon is, something that should not be raised like that in the development of the title because it is an area that was activated with that future event we were talking about. For now this information not officially confirmed, so we will have to be attentive to more details and a future patch (in case this error is legitimate).

Be that as it may, the reason we inform you of this is because we recommend do not try to reproduce these kinds of errors, as they could damage your game. The time will come to get Shaymin, so until then … Be careful what you see online!

What do you think? Do not hesitate to leave it in the comments. Finally, you can also find our complete coverage of this game, including all the guides, here.

