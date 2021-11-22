“Ghostbusters” dominate box office in North America

“Ghostbusters: The Legacy”, Sequel to the saga of the 80s, it was released in North American theaters with box office success, grossing more than 44 million dollars in three days, according to provisional estimates from the specialized firm Exhibitor Relations published this Sunday.

The feature film starring Bill Murray, Sigourney Weaver and Paul Rudd, about the adventures of the descendants of the first ghost hunters, displaced the Marvel superheroes from “Eternals” from the top spot. which dropped to second place with a gross of $ 11 million between Friday and Sunday.

Directed by Oscar winner Chloe Zhao, “Eternals” – starring Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden and Gemma Chan- tells the story of an immortal race of aliens that emerges from hiding to save Earth.

“Clifford: The Big Red Dog”, a Paramount adaptation of Norman Bridwell’s children’s book series came in third place, grossing just over $ 8 million.

It is followed by “The Williams method”, which chronicles the incredible rise of renowned tennis sisters Serena and Venus Williams, to 5.7 million dollars on the weekend of its launch.

“Dune” (“Dune”), based on the 1965 classic work by Frank Herbert, appears in fifth place with 3 million dollars, and a cumulative 100 million since its launch.

They complete the top 10:

6. “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” – $ 2.8 million

7. “No time to die” – $ 2.7 million

8. “The French Chronicle” – $ 970,000

9. “Belfast” – $ 940,000