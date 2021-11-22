George Clooney surprises with statements about his married life

Recently, George Clonney has opened up about his family stage and as a married man with the lawyer Amal Alamuddin, with whom he has been married for five years and feels deep admiration. This was confessed during a talk on the WTF podcast with Marc maron, in which he revealed some details about the roles he has played and highlighted that the role of dad (of his twins She and Alexander) is being his favorite now in his 60s. Similarly, he admitted that he did not see himself with children until before walking down the aisle in 2014.

© GettyImages George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin

The Hollywood star directly attributes to his wife the change of mentality in this regard, since he fell in love with her so much that everything that came later in his life was the result of something natural and spontaneous.

“I never thought of getting married or having children, but everything changed when this extraordinary being came into my life and I fell madly in love with her. From minute one, I knew that with her everything was going to be different, “said Clooney.

In the same way, he remembered that at the precise moment in which Amal was waiting for her offspring, he was left in a true state of shock and surprised by the great news that would give him a new direction in his existence.

© GettyImages The couple have been married for five years

In this regard, he admitted that he felt “little prepared” for fatherhood, since he did not have that family project in his mind. “I did not know I would have twins,” he stressed.

The eternal heartthrob added that he “thought about it for a minute” and did not believe that either of them had “made a decision” about the children at that time. “And then I said, ‘Well, I mean, if you’re in,’ and she said, ‘I think we should try.’ I must say that it was very emotional because I was really convinced that this was not my destiny in life and I felt comfortable with that, “he said.





Subscribe to our newsletter. Be the first to know the news about your favorite celebrities and royalty and discover the latest trends in fashion and beauty.