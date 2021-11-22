Genshin Impact Introduces Upcoming Characters Yun Jun and Shenhe – Kudasai

On the official Twitter account for the video game developed by myHoYo, Genshin Impact, details of two upcoming playable characters were revealed: Yun Jun, “The Prima Donna of the Stage” and Shenhe, “The Superhuman Hermit”. The statement included some descriptions of these characters, but did not reveal when they will be available through the gacha mechanic of the title.

Shenhe, “The Superhuman Hermit” : Described as the “Ethereal soul in a mortal world“, It will be a character from Element Cryo and from the Constellation”Crista Doloris“. Your description writes: «Ethereal soul in a mortal world. Whether she is an immortal or a white-haired sorceress, with what eyes do people look at this enigmatic young woman? Her secrets and her feelings are as hard to guess as the clouds drifting off the mountains».

: Described as the “Ethereal soul in a mortal world“, It will be a character from Element Cryo and from the Constellation”Crista Doloris“. Your description writes: «Ethereal soul in a mortal world. Whether she is an immortal or a white-haired sorceress, with what eyes do people look at this enigmatic young woman? Her secrets and her feelings are as hard to guess as the clouds drifting off the mountains». Yun Jun, “The Prima Donna of the Stage”: Described as the “Current director of the Yun-Han Opera Company“, It will be a character from the Geo Element and the Opera Grandis Constellation. Your description writes: «Current director of the Yun-Han Opera Company. If you ever see Yun Jin shaking his mane at a rock concert, please refrain from telling everyone about it. Otherwise, her elders might scold her again.».





Genshin Impact is available on mobile devices, Playstation 4, Playstation 5 and Windows PC. The “Version 2.2“Of the video game was released globally on October 13, while the”Version 2.3”Is scheduled to be released on November 24th. The video game celebrated its first anniversary on September 28, and posted earnings of more than $ 2 billion in its first year. The application is also available in the catalog of QooApp on this link.

Genshin Impact description

Genshin Impact is a free open world action role-playing video game that takes players into the visually stunning world of Teyvat. The player takes on the role of the mysterious “Traveler”, who sets out on a journey to discover the fate of his lost brother and unravels Teyvat’s mysterious secrets along the way. Currently, players can explore both Mondstadt and Liyue Harbor, two of the seven main cities on Teyvat, each with unique surrounding cultures, stories, and vast landscapes, offering a diversity of creatures, monsters, secrets, and hidden treasures to explore. let the players discover them. As the game progresses, more cities, stories, characters, and seasonal events will be released.

Source: Official Twitter Account

© miHoYo