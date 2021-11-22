Galilea Montijo has worn outfits very similar to those of other models and celebrities: photos | Famous

The irrefutable proof that ‘Gali’ is always on the cutting edge of fashion is that, on more than one occasion, she has dressed as great international references and even as a ‘top model’. Do not you believe it? Check the looks that we bring you below.
In the 2021 edition of the Men of the Year Awards, organized by GQ magazine, the host dazzled with a David Koma design: it was a dress with black velvet details, turtleneck, long sleeves and latticework throughout. body.
Years ago, in June 2016, Gigi Hadid wore the same outfit for the Guys Choice Awards red carpet. Of course, each one printed their own style: while Gali opted for tights and evening makeup, the American model complemented it with a daytime look.
The former beauty queen is known for being passionate about footwear: be it heels or sneakers, her closet seems to be full of them. Some of the models that he has boasted on social networks are the Archlight by Louis Vuitton and several pairs by Balenciaga.
Both are among the most requested by models around the world. So Kendall Jenner has been caught wearing the first tennis shoes mentioned, meanwhile, Bella Hadid was among the first to set a trend with the Balenciaga.
For the beloved driver, it is not enough to dress like the most important models, she also measures her style with that of JLo herself.
In 2016, for example, both wore, weeks apart, the same Hamel brand model, although in different colors. Guadalajara opted for a light pink and ‘Jenny from the Bronx’, for a white.
A year earlier, Montijo herself joked on her Instagram account that Jennifer Lopez had “loaned” her a Zuhair Murad dress, since the two had worn the same model.
The latest proof that Galilea Montijo is truly a fashionista is that, in 2020, she wore a dress made by Christopher Kane. Same as Nicole Kidman had worn in 2019 for the Academy of Country Music Awards.
