From humor on Youtube to kamasutra on OnlyFans

Felipe Crespo, Ecuadorian youtuber who recently reached the million subscriberss on the video platform, ventures into OnlyFans since October of this year. His goal is to upload exclusive content for his followers, where he can talk about topics that are censored on Youtube.

Currently, within the Ecuadorian show business, it has become popular to migrate to this platform that pays to create sexual content and whose audience grows more and more every day. Crazy Crespo counted to Extra, who decided to start his career in Onlyfans, in search of a new income, in order to finance their projects as youtuber.

However, he does not only do it for a ‘ticket’. Felipe commented that the new politics on YouTube they are very sensitive and that many times their videos are censored, even without having sexual content. “Sometimes they downloaded me videos for doing interviews where we played games or jokes and YouTube considered it offensive.”

Although he started uploading videos where he talked about topics that could not be uploaded on his channel Youtube, Felipe, has already made explicit content. In these, it appears with Luisa espinoza, group dancer High voltage, who became popular on the internet for appearing in the videos of the Crazy Crespo. She also has her channel on Onlyfans.

The Guayaquil citizen says he is not ashamed of doing this type of content, he considers himself a person with open minded And he doesn’t care what they can talk about him: “The only one I told him before doing it was my mother. She didn’t tell me that it was good or that it was bad, she knows that it is part of what I do ”.



The response from his followers has been positive and he is beginning to grow within Onlyfans. Subscription to your channel on this platform costs $ 30 a month.

“At the moment I charge $ 30 for the monthly subscription, so that they can see the explicit content, where I perform challenges or hot acts and interviews with people who are dedicated to adult entertainment … They are the first videos made in collaboration with The cat Night club and the latest publications with Luisa Espinoza, performing kamasutra positions and other crazy things or fantasies to please the audience, “he added.