Since the reports that it was going to be published, Japanese star gardener Seiya Suzuki has already been connected in rumors with the Boston Red Sox, Texas Rangers, San Francisco Giants and Seattle Mariners.

Suzuki was ranked 20th on MLB Trade Rumors’ 50 Best Free Agents list and was predicted to land a $ 55 million contract over five years. The 27-year-old seems able to stand in the middle of the lineup of a Major League team, as well as providing a strong arm and competent right field defense:

Any Major League team that signs Suzuki will owe Carp a fee equal to 20% of the first $ 25MM of the contract, 17.5% of the next $ 25MM, and 15% of subsequent dollars.

For example, if outfielder Seiya Suzuki were hired for $ 55MM, the MLB team that signed him would have to pay Hiroshima Carp $ 10,125MM, bringing the total bill to $ 65,125MM.