Footballer attacked from PSG had a relationship with Abidal and wife explodes

Editorial Mediotiempo

22.11.2021





After the attack on the PSG footballer Kheira Hamraoui, at the hands of two hooded men in France, a relationship that this player had with the ex of Barcelona, ​​Éric Abidal, so this Monday his wife Hayet broke the silence.

At first, a companion of the Paris Saint-Germain, Aminata Diallo, had been investigated as a suspect, underlining that the reason could be that both are fighting for the same position in the team and in the national team, but later more details were uncovered that proved her innocence.

That information that has emerged has cost Abidal the marriage, because his wife has already asked for a divorce, since the attacked soccer player said that his mobile card was in the name of an ex, and it turned out that it was Abidal.

Hayet had not wanted to comment, but now he published this message on his social networks: “We forgive, until something collapses in you, you no longer feel anything, neither forgiveness nor anger, but only the desire to turn the page and think about something else” .

The authorities now point to Hayet Abidal as a suspect of the crime, before this the lawyers emphasize that “we have no information. We are not part of the lawsuit or of the judicial information. We have seen all the information that we have in the press,” he said. Nicolas Cellupica for BFMTV.