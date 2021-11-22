FLETCHER recruits Hayley Kiyoko for new single ‘Cherry’ – EzAnime.net

FLETCHER and Hayley Kiyoko have joined forces on the sweet explosion of pop fun, “Cherry.”

“Hello, nice to meet you, my name is Cari / We should meet sometime, mon cherie / I want you on top of me like a cherry,” FLETCHER sings flirtatiously in the contagious chorus before Kiyoko later adds her own intro to the song. shiny runway.

In a press release, FLETCHER said: “‘Cherry’ is the prequel to my latest single ‘girls girls girls’. It is the curiosity that you feel for someone before being intimate with him and asking yourself what it would be like. When I was creating it, I couldn’t get the idea of ​​having Hayley Kiyoko in it. Then we went to the studio together and did a million times better. It is a time for girls, gays and them ”.

Kiyoko added: “I had a lot of fun working on Cherry with FLETCHER. We’ve been trying to collaborate for years and this song couldn’t be more perfect for us! I hope the fans like it and can explode while feeling flirtatious, playful and free. ”

“Cherry” was co-written by FLETCHER, Kiyoko, and Mary Weitz (Normani, Remi Wolf) and produced by Jonah Shy. It follows FLETCHER’s October single. «Girls girls girls», which reinvented the iconic Katy Perry single “I Kissed A Girl.”

Last month, FLETCHER announced a series of top dates for North America, marking their first tour in the region since 2019. It will also head to Europe and the UK next spring.

Buy or stream “Cherry.” See the FLETCHER tour itinerary below.

February 22 – Vancouver, BC – Venue Nightclub

February 24 – Seattle, WA – Tires

February 25 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

February 28 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

March 2 – Los Angeles, CA – Fonda Theater

March 3 – Los Angeles, CA – Fonda Theater

March 5 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park

March 7 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

March 9 – Dallas, TX – The HiFi Dallas

March 10 – Houston, TX – House Of Blues Houston

March 11 – Austin, TX – Emos Austin

March 13 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West

March 14 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

March 17 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club Music Hall

March 18 – Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry at The Fillmore

March 20 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

March 22 – New York, NY – Webster Hall

March 23 – New York, NY – Webster Hall

March 26 – Montreal, QC – Théâtre Corona

March 27 – Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Theater

March 29 – Detroit, MI – Saint Andrews Hall

April 1 – Chicago, IL – House Of Blues Chicago

April 2 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line Music Cafe

April 4 – Englewood, CO – Gothic Theater

April 21 – Stockholm, SE – Debaser Hornstulls Strand

April 22 – Oslo, NO – Vulkan Arena

April 23 – København Sv, DK – Vega

April 25 – Hamburg, DE – Gruenspan

April 26 – Berlin, DE – Kesselhaus

April 28 – Zurich, CH – Kaufleuten

April 29 – Cologne, DE – Die Kantine

May 1 – Amsterdam, NL – Melkweg

May 2 – Brussels, BE – Ancienne Belgique

May 3 – Paris, FR – Alhambra

May 5 – Manchester, UK – O2 Ritz Manchester

May 6 – Glasgow, UK – SWG3

May 7 – Dublin, IE – The Academy

May 9 – Bristol, UK – O2 Academy Bristol

May 10 – London, UK – O2 Empire Shepherds Bush

May 11 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute

May 13 – Liverpool, UK – O2 Academy Liverpool

May 15 – London, UK – O2 Forum Kentish Town