FLETCHER recruits Hayley Kiyoko for new single ‘Cherry’ – EzAnime.net

FLETCHER and Hayley Kiyoko have joined forces on the sweet explosion of pop fun, “Cherry.”
“Hello, nice to meet you, my name is Cari / We should meet sometime, mon cherie / I want you on top of me like a cherry,” FLETCHER sings flirtatiously in the contagious chorus before Kiyoko later adds her own intro to the song. shiny runway.
In a press release, FLETCHER said: “‘Cherry’ is the prequel to my latest single ‘girls girls girls’. It is the curiosity that you feel for someone before being intimate with him and asking yourself what it would be like. When I was creating it, I couldn’t get the idea of having Hayley Kiyoko in it. Then we went to the studio together and did a million times better. It is a time for girls, gays and them ”.
Kiyoko added: “I had a lot of fun working on Cherry with FLETCHER. We’ve been trying to collaborate for years and this song couldn’t be more perfect for us! I hope the fans like it and can explode while feeling flirtatious, playful and free. ”
“Cherry” was co-written by FLETCHER, Kiyoko, and Mary Weitz (Normani, Remi Wolf) and produced by Jonah Shy. It follows FLETCHER’s October single. «Girls girls girls», which reinvented the iconic Katy Perry single “I Kissed A Girl.”
Last month, FLETCHER announced a series of top dates for North America, marking their first tour in the region since 2019. It will also head to Europe and the UK next spring.
Buy or stream “Cherry.” See the FLETCHER tour itinerary below.
February 22 – Vancouver, BC – Venue Nightclub
February 24 – Seattle, WA – Tires
February 25 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom
February 28 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore
March 2 – Los Angeles, CA – Fonda Theater
March 3 – Los Angeles, CA – Fonda Theater
March 5 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park
March 7 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom
March 9 – Dallas, TX – The HiFi Dallas
March 10 – Houston, TX – House Of Blues Houston
March 11 – Austin, TX – Emos Austin
March 13 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West
March 14 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
March 17 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club Music Hall
March 18 – Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry at The Fillmore
March 20 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club
March 22 – New York, NY – Webster Hall
March 23 – New York, NY – Webster Hall
March 26 – Montreal, QC – Théâtre Corona
March 27 – Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Theater
March 29 – Detroit, MI – Saint Andrews Hall
April 1 – Chicago, IL – House Of Blues Chicago
April 2 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line Music Cafe
April 4 – Englewood, CO – Gothic Theater
April 21 – Stockholm, SE – Debaser Hornstulls Strand
April 22 – Oslo, NO – Vulkan Arena
April 23 – København Sv, DK – Vega
April 25 – Hamburg, DE – Gruenspan
April 26 – Berlin, DE – Kesselhaus
April 28 – Zurich, CH – Kaufleuten
April 29 – Cologne, DE – Die Kantine
May 1 – Amsterdam, NL – Melkweg
May 2 – Brussels, BE – Ancienne Belgique
May 3 – Paris, FR – Alhambra
May 5 – Manchester, UK – O2 Ritz Manchester
May 6 – Glasgow, UK – SWG3
May 7 – Dublin, IE – The Academy
May 9 – Bristol, UK – O2 Academy Bristol
May 10 – London, UK – O2 Empire Shepherds Bush
May 11 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute
May 13 – Liverpool, UK – O2 Academy Liverpool
May 15 – London, UK – O2 Forum Kentish Town