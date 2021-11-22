Femsa rewards an employee with a small accessory, after 5 years in the company; they finish the brand in networks

Femsa is one of the most influential companies in Mexico, due to the product catalog it has and the sales value it has achieved.

These types of situations in which the labor reality in Mexico is noticed are a reminder of the challenge that exists in talent management.

One aspect that we cannot lose sight of in the job market with this type of conversation is the expectation that talent has on the part of companies.

An employee took a small detail after serving 5 years working at Femsa, a company that, when acknowledging his work, did not imagine that he would be criticized for the accessory he gave him.

Femsa is a powerful company that has expanded into the Mexican market with various businesses, each of which stands out for the presence they have in points of sale, dominating categories such as beverages or establishing important commercial bets, with which it has been able to dominate a segment such as the sale of beverages of all kinds through convenience stores, only that this dimension of its business has been questioned by the award given to an employee.

After 5 years working at Femsa …

An image distributed and widely criticized on social networks, reveals that after 5 years working at Femsa, Jorge Alberto V. received an acknowledgment accompanied by a key ring with the inscription 5 years.

The metal keychain has the shape of what appears to be a medal and inside the diploma it reads that Femsa Comercio recognizes the man after 5 years of uninterrupted work, so the document was a sign of the gratitude that was given to him for his recognized work for the dedication and daily effort.

The paper together with the keychain not only became recognition of the work of his collaborator, it also became a terrible trend in networks, for giving recognition of this type to his work.

The image has generated all kinds of criticism, which undoubtedly warns us of a very important point and that is the expectation that talent has of the labor market and the capacity that is reached in it, when a detail such as a keychain 5 years after Labor can be negative, but we have also come across stories that raise the scope of an empathetic work culture.

@CocaColaMx @FEMSA INCREDIBLE! YOU WILL BE GIVEN A KEYCHAIN ​​FOR TURNING 5 YEARS IN THE COMPANY🛑 ⭕Thanks to your hard work of getting up early, taking public transport, unpaid overtime but it was all worth it for an invaluable, beautiful and always useful keychain🤦 pic.twitter.com/6i7bStArAa – Mario Arturo Tello (@ arturo3804) November 21, 2021

What lice do those of @FEMSA giving away a miserable keychain, minimum if it were made of Silver. pic.twitter.com/NLiMnQkBKy – Vigia Ciudadano (@ VigiaCiudadano7) November 20, 2021

A keychain for 5 years of work in their companies that only exploit and marginalize people. pic.twitter.com/n8MrwkiImX – Alberto Hernandez (@Kalpe_om) November 21, 2021

A case that proves the latter occurred in the United States, when the leader of Gravity Payments, Dan Price, obtained a Tesla S as a gift from his colleagues at work, after a bold decision was made by the manager.

The action was due to the fact that Price had accepted drastic changes in his salary, to increase that of the rest of the team in the company, a measure that established a new benchmark for how talent management is understood in countries like the United States and how it is recognizes human resources in that country, at least in some companies.

The case of Femsa and how an image that shows the keychain with which he apparently recognized the five years of work of an employee in the company, is undoubtedly a reflection of the expectation that human resources have for a more active work culture in the recognition and integration of their professional work.

We can verify this with the criticisms of the image, where we are warned of the great challenge that exists in the labor market, at the time of having to generate best practices where the talent of the collaborators in an organization stands out, a challenge that is patent not only in companies, also in political and social organizations, in charge of labor issues in the country.

