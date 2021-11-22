Fashion 2021: Fashionable? Wearing jewelry on the face is a trend among celebrities | Trends

By way of bracelet on the chin, resting on the lips, tight to the nose, around the eyes, or running up to the forehead, this is how the jewels are now, a trend that the actress has already joined Angelina Jolie.

Kendall Jenner, Rihanna, Madonna are some of the celebrities who have dared with this trend of rebellious spirit in a “chic” key, as the Spanish designers show on their website Anthya Tirado and Jordi Enrique, founders of the MAM firm.

This creative tandem proposes futuristic designs with sustainable materials, facial jewelry featuring infinite combinations and that can be worn as desired.

Pieces that break stereotypes and show that trends have no limits. “We love fashion and freedom of expression and creation, but we also want to speak out in defense of this great blue planet which we call home “, explain these designers who they defend ethical and sustainable fashion.

This idea of ​​face jewelry has been seen in music videos by artists like Beyoncé or Rosalía but also on the catwalk: Givenchy, several seasons ago, presented a collection in which an army of models wore different pieces on the different parts of their faces.

Nevertheless, few imagined that this fashion would become so popular, that it would take to the streets with authority as demonstrated by Angelina Jolie who, for the world premiere of the film “Eternals” in Los Angeles, she wore a gold muff that hugged her chin and lower lip.

A design, created by Texan Nina Berenato, that the actress combined with gold hoop earrings and a Greek-inspired olive green design from Balmain.

This bracelet, handcrafted and made in 14 karat gold“It can be easily molded to the face and is secured inside the mouth behind the lip”, details the firm on its website that sells it for $ 50 (about 44 euros).

The Queen of pop, Madonna, was one of the first to bet on this trend, since on his 63rd birthday he decided to bet on a design that simulated a halo, a piece that adorned the face.

Now, this fashion stomps the street with avant-garde designs, at least that’s how rapper Melissa Viviane Jefferson, better known by her stage name Lizzo, shows, who joins this trend with custom glasses also created by Nina Berenato, a gold design with the words ‘That Bitch’.