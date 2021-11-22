Faculty of Medicine returned to face-to-face classes this Monday

This Monday, November 22, 50% of the students of the School of Medicine they returned to face-to-face classes, almost two years after the closure due to the pandemic.

According to the

Protected Return Strategy to the Faculty of Medicine

It was agreed that Phase I would begin with the first year in which, for the 2021-2022 school year, there are a total of 2,281 students distributed in 54 groups with an average of 46 students per group.

For its part, the second year is made up of 2,006 students distributed in 44 groups with an average of 48 students per group.

How the students of the Faculty of Medicine will return

STAGE I.

Attendance of the first half of the groups (50%), for two weeks.

Start Date: Monday, November 22, 2021

End dates: Thursday, December 2, 2021

o First year groups 1101 – 1127

o Second year groups 2201 – 2222

Start date: Monday, December 6, 2021

End date: Friday, December 17, 2021

o First year groups: 1128 – 1154

o Second year groups: 2223 – 2244

Attendance of the second half of the groups (50%), for two weeks.

STAGE II.

Attendance of the first half of the groups (50%), for two weeks

Start date: Monday, February 7, 2022

End dates: Friday, February 18, 2022

First year groups 1101 – 1127

Second year groups 2201 – 2222

Start date: Tuesday, February 22, 2022

End date: Friday, March 4, 2022

First-year groups: 1128 – 1154

Second year groups: 2223 – 2244

Attendance of the second half of the groups (50%), for two weeks

Start date: Tuesday, March 7, 2022

End date: Friday, March 18, 2022

First-year groups: 1101-1127

Second year groups: 2201 – 2222

Start date: Tuesday, March 21, 2022

End date: Friday, April 1, 2022

First-year groups: 1128 – 1154

Second year groups: 2223 – 2244

From the 8th to the 12th and from the 15th to the 19th of November, welcome tours were held for the students at the Faculty of Medicine.

