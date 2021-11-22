https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20211121/salen-a-la-luz-correos-electronicos-de-elon-musk-que-instrucciones-les-da-a-sus-empleados-1118477741.html
Emails from Elon Musk come to light: What instructions do you give your employees?
Emails from Elon Musk come to light: What instructions do you give your employees?
The CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, is undoubtedly one of the most eccentric entrepreneurs of today: for example, he is known for sending emails to … 21.11.2021, Sputnik World
2021-11-21T14: 10 + 0000
2021-11-21T14: 10 + 0000
2021-11-21T14: 26 + 0000
elon musk
filtration
tesla
email
👤 people
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnnmundo1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/15/1118477685_0:291:2388:1634_1920x0_80_0_0_833c30b17d0a1d164a9c3c054fabd609.jpg
In the first email, which he sent in early October, Musk shares his thoughts about factory employees listening to music in the middle of the workshop, stressing that for safety reasons, it is necessary for employees to only wear one of the two helmets. . They can also use a loudspeaker as long as the music doesn’t disturb their coworkers. “If there are other things you think could improve your day, please let me know. I really care if you feel like going to the office every days! “he adds. The second email details what steps Tesla managers should take if you send them an email with explicit instructions:” 1. Please reply to my email to explain if what I said was wrong. Sometimes I just I’m wrong! 2. Ask for more clarification if what I said was ambiguous. 3. Follow the directions. Managers who did not do any of the above will be asked to resign immediately. “Musk himself has not yet commented on the leak. .
https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20211114/elon-musk-trolea-a-bernie-sanders-siempre-me-olvido-de-que-sigue-vivo-1118231725.html
https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20211111/elon-musk-vende-casi-un-millon-de-acciones-de-tesla-para-pagar-impuestos-1118107048.html
Sputnik World
contact@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Sputnik World
contact@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
es_ES
Sputnik World
contact@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnnmundo1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/15/1118477685_22:0:2751:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_7f95baf13b87b7916d5bf9172decdbe8.jpg
Sputnik World
contact@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik World
contact@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
elon musk, leak, tesla, email, 👤 people
14:10 GMT 21.11.2021 (updated: 14:26 GMT 21.11.2021)
Tesla CEO Elon Musk is undoubtedly one of the most eccentric entrepreneurs today: for example, he is known for sending emails to all of his employees. The CNBC chain accessed two ’emails’ that shed light on what day to day is like in the electric car factory.
In the first email, sent in early October, Musk shares his thoughts about factory employees listening to music in the middle of the workshop.
“I fully support music in the factory, as well as any little touches that make work more enjoyable,” writes the entrepreneur.
He emphasizes that for safety reasons, it is necessary that employees only wear one of the two helmets. They can also use a loudspeaker as long as the music does not disturb their co-workers.
Elon Musk trolls Bernie Sanders: “I always forget he’s still alive”
“If there are other things you think could improve your day, please let me know. I really care if you feel like going to the office every day!”
The second e-mail details what steps should Tesla managers take if you send them a message with explicit instructions:
“1. Please reply to my email to explain if what I said was wrong. Sometimes, I am just wrong!
2. Ask for more clarification if what I said was ambiguous.
3. Follow the directions. To the managers who did none of the above they will be asked to resign immediately“.
Musk himself has yet to comment on the leak.
Elon Musk sells nearly a million Tesla shares to pay taxes