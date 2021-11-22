Dwayne ‘the Rock’ Johnson admits to urinating into water bottles during workouts

When Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson you are doing your strict exercise routines, you don’t want to waste time and leave the gym to go to the bathroom.

Instead, the actor and fitness fanatic opts for an inelegant solution: urinate into a water bottle.

This was revealed by the actor accidentally about his training in 2017 while promoting a new pair of shoes from his Project Rock collection with Under Armor; While recording his feet, the “Jumanji” star showed the yellow water bottle in the background.

“I just realized that everyone saw my big bottle of pee,” he said in the video, laughing. “Look, I get tough when I train; I don’t have time to go to the bathroom. I find a bottle, pee in it, and keep training like a beast.”

And in a new video with Esquire, Johnson confirmed that he regularly uses this water bottle trick.

“Well yeah the headline is true, I do pee in my water bottles, but let me give you context,” he said. “It is not a bottle of water that I have bought solely for the water that you wash and clean when you finish using it. They are just bottles that I no longer use.”

Johnson also explained that his gyms are usually a basic operation, with just the equipment and no bathroom.

“Usually the gyms where I work out don’t have a bathroom, because they are iron heaven and there’s no bathroom there, it’s just hot, sweaty and dirty,” he said. “I usually stay quite hydrated and have to go to the bathroom a lot. Not a lot, but a couple of times during each workout I have to go to the bathroom, so I break the bottle.”

And Johnson’s workouts aren’t for the faint of heart: When asked if he’s ever exercised with his friend Kevin Hart, the “Red Notice” star joked that that shouldn’t happen.

“Kevin and I have never exercised together. Look, I would love to exercise with Kevin, it would be great exercise. But the truth is, exercising with me would not be good for Kevin’s ego,” Johnson said. “I mean, it’s bad enough that when we get together people think he’s my little boy and I ignore him.”

Johnson also spoke about his massive “cheat” meals on Sundays, which he posts on Instagram.

“I give a new meaning to the term ‘gluttony’,” he said. “I’m pretty disciplined throughout the week in terms of my exercise and my diet, and when Sunday rolls around, it’s time to go to town. For example, this Sunday I had these amazing Pineapple Coconut Pancakes with dried pineapple chunks inside. of the pancakes. Just the right amount of crunch for the pancakes, so maybe I’ll have hamburgers, fries and some pasta. On Sundays I do my best. “