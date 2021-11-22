Dwayne Johnson, about to join Marvel before being Black Adam

MADRID, Aug 7 (CulturaOcio) –

Before becoming Black Adam for DC, Dwayne Johnson has confessed that he was about to sign for Marvel. The actor had several conversations with Kevin Feige about taking a role in the Cinematographic Universe of the House of Ideas. However, the negotiations did not come to fruition.

The actor is synonymous with success, having been the protagonist of several action titles such as ‘San Andrés’, ‘Un espía y medio’ or ‘Proyecto Rampage’ or have participated in sagas such as ‘Fast & Furious’ or ‘Jumanji’. Precisely, with Disney, The Rock participated in the dubbing of ‘Vaiana’ and has just released ‘Jungle Cruise’. With which, it would not have been strange for the interpreter to go to Marvel.

“Johnson and Kevin [Feige] They have a great relationship and had several ideas, but nothing serious. There is a mutual admiration for what each has been doing. What Feige has built [con el UCM] it’s really amazing“stated Hiram Garcia, president of Johnson-owned Seven Bucks Productions, in an interview with Collider.

Garcia emphasizes that The Rock was destined to be Black Adam. The truth is that Johnson had long been linked to the role, even when the film’s production was delayed several times for various reasons. Finally, the filming began at the beginning of this 2021 and its release date is scheduled for July next year, aspiring to be one of the summer blockbusters of 2022.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and written by Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani, along with Johnson round out the cast Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, Sarah Shahi, Quintessa Swindell, Pierce Brosnan and Marwan Kenzari.