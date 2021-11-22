Dubai breaks record with tallest 360 ° infinity pool in the world

Would you jump into this 60 meter deep pool? 1:14

(CNN) – Dubai has made breaking world records an art form over the years, and now the emirate has one more record to add to its list with the new Aura Skypool.

The world’s first tallest 360-degree infinity pool has just opened at Palm Tower, a hotel and residential building from developer Nakheel that offers spectacular views of the Dubai skyline.

Standing 200 meters high, Aura Skypool encompasses a 750-square-meter pool on the 50th floor of the new landmark, which is also home to the St. Regis Dubai, located on the Palm Jumeirah.

Uninterrupted views

Described as “an island in the sky,” the space also features a room full of VIP lounge chairs, as well as a bar serving cocktails and tapas.

Those wishing to take a dip in the blue mosaic pool can book a morning or sunset session, while all-day tickets are available for visitors with more time.

Admission starts at US $ 46 (AED 170) for morning visits and rises to US $ 163 (AED 600) for a full-day VIP “island” experience with access to the entire Aura area. .

“Aura is unlike any other destination in the United Arab Emirates or the world,” said Antonio González, CEO of Sunset Hospitality, the company responsible for the infinity pool, last month.

Breaking records

“With 360-degree views of some of the world’s most iconic landmarks, from the man-made Palm Jumeirah, which this year celebrates 20 years since its construction, to the Burj Al Arab, Burj Khalifa and Ain Dubai, everything In one view, it is a stunning new destination that will continue to showcase the best of Dubai. “

The launch of Aura Skypool comes months after the opening of The View at The Palm, a 240-meter-high gazebo located on the 52nd floor of the spectacular tower, while the building also houses the first SushiSamba restaurant in Middle East.

Meanwhile, the world’s tallest infinity pool within a building that stands 293.9 meters high on the 77th floor of the Address Beach Resort at Dubai’s Jumeirah Gate, entered the Guinness Book of Records earlier this year. anus.

Unlike the Aura Skypool, the pool is only open to hotel guests, ages 21 and over. However, diners who reserve a table at the Zeta Seventy Seven rooftop restaurant, located directly in front of the pool, can also enjoy the views as well as gaze out at the pool.