DOUBLE STREAMING PROGRAM | The Herald of Aguascalientes

Por: Juan Pablo Martínez Zúñiga

“FINCH” – APPLETV +

The amalgamation of a post-apocalyptic future and artificial intelligence immediately refers us to unflattering stories for humanity such as “Wall-E” or even terrifying like “Terminator”, but in “Finch”, the most recent film starring Tom Hanks exclusively for the Apple platform, the story takes advantage of its context of desolation and abandonment to try to say something about the human condition in situations of extreme helplessness without neglecting the characteristic touches of risk and heartache that these types of stories address , producing something like a “Mad Max” with a heart, and the result almost curdles but there is an essential flaw in the process that sinks many of its dramatic pretensions: a self-named Jeff robot that behaves like the cross of a 7-year-old boy with Borat, whose narrative function is basically to discover this hostile world for us, the spectators, since it will be his innocent perspective on what surrounds him and the dynamics that he engages. the one with Hanks which will allow us to understand who he is and how it got to that point. If this sounds good because in theory it is, plus Jeff’s development as a character is only in the manner of a deus ex machina, that is, an entity that exists only to solve what the plot needs to solve at a given moment through actions , attitudes and dialogues that fit exactly with the moment and not because of the intrinsic properties of the character, so if a dramatic pause is required as a catharsis in the face of the ruinous state of its environment or a humorous moment, the robot will provide it because that is its function in the script and not because its behavior is organic with the plot. In this way we will see how Finch (Hanks), an engineer who survives the intense solar flares that devastated the flora and fauna of the planet, decides to create a robotic companion not as a company, but to take care of his dog Goodyear (who by the way does not trust being metallic) due to his terminal health condition. As the weather conditions have become very unstable, a severe storm is about to arrive at the place where they are capable of wiping out everything, so the film will adopt a road movie structure that will take them to a safe place, in this case San Francisco and the hope of visiting the Golden Gate Bridge, a landmark in Finch’s past. Along the way Jeff will show an inquisitive and innocent nature that requires constant instruction from Finch, who will instruct him through stories about his past that will clarify both the robot’s doubts and ours about who he is, his motivations and why he is completely alone. The director Miguel Sapochnik (“Game of Thrones”) makes some interesting contributions in this regard, such as not showing recreations in psychological time of these anecdotes (except for one that is crucial to understand the psychological traits of the character) or to other human beings, bringing the story closer to a context similar to Hanks’s “Castaway” but with broader traits of emotional exploration thanks in large part to the measured and more controlled performance of the actor, abandoning his smoother gestural and verbal ethics to devote himself to a real exercise histrionic, more worked and subtle. His artificial counterpart, however, simply fails to measure up, since his construction as a character as well as opportunistic lacks much chiseled, overwhelming us with an excess of simplicity that is confused with naivety and saccharine dialogues that should be naive, making his weight heavy. presence and, therefore, weighing down any dramatic advance because he is the one who carries half of the plot development. “Finch” carburetes slowly but surely thanks to a Tom Hanks who is finally applying himself to locate and refine his role as a character actor and to a careful direction in terms of narrative and visual details (the staging is convincing) but robot Jeff, the film’s co-star, just doesn’t compute.

“EXPLOSIVE COCKTAIL” (“GUNPOWDER MILKSHAKE”) – AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

And it continues to kill it in terms of the exploitation of female warriors in modern cinema, perhaps as a reply to all vexation already denounced through the #MeToo movement or as a millennial sign that the so-called “weaker sex” never was and I just needed a channel through which to announce it. This seems to be the streaming services, which lately have been primed with an avalanche of films where women have displaced men as the protagonists of action films, giving uneven but frankly entertaining results. The most recent on the list (at least in Mexico, as this project already saw the light of Netflix USA months ago) is “Explosive Cocktail”, recently released in our country through Amazon Prime Video and which fails to innovate, propose or even invent something that we have not seen but still consolidates his escapism thanks to the fact that the Israeli director Navot Papushado (“Big Bad Wolves”) successfully shoots all the neon and chromatic plastic of “John Wick” through repetitive but careful staging and a group of actresses who 30 years ago would have created a scandal, because among the credits we find Carla Gugino, Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett and Paul Giamatti, all very well in this cartoon with humans where what has to happen happens without surprises or news .

The limelight falls on the slender shoulders of Karen Gillan as Sam, a hit man who inherited the job from her mother (Lena Heady), one of the deadliest mercenaries in The Firm, a mysterious organization that designates elite executions. When Sam kills the son of a powerful boss, he is persecuted by both The Firm and the gangsters, so everything will be a race for his life accompanied by a girl who has been orphaned because of Sam, which should be in this type of productions to add a chanbara style flavor “Lone Wolf and Puppy” and that we have already seen on several occasions such as “The Perfect Murderer” (Besson, EU, 1994) or the same “Kate” (Troyan, EU, 2021), recently released on Netflix. Gillan does what she can with a poorly drawn character, while veterans Heady, Yeoh, Gugino, and Bassett look great in their roles as focused, veteran assassins who will show their fate to enemies. The movie looks, smells and tastes the same, but this Explosive Cocktail continues to be liked because, after all, the formula still works and somehow a woman empowered to this extreme is still a spectacle to be enjoyed.

