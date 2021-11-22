Dodgers willing to give Chris Taylor $ 100 million?

Little has been said about Chris taylor in this free agency, but the market for super utility begins to heat up with rumors of various major league teams interested in his services … Dodgers among them.

The Los Angeles team seems locked in one negotiation this winter: keeping Corey Seager at shortstop. Everything else seems secondary to the Dodgers’ management.

It is not surprising, then, how little has been said about Chris Taylor, the playoff hero for the Dodgers and undoubtedly their best man in the postseason. A magnificent performance that sealed his final year in the Blues and gave him more than good credentials to go out to free agency.

Little has been said about Taylor, but what is known is that Dodgers will seek to sign you only until you define your future with Seager. $ 100 million dollars and a 4-5 year contract are looking for Taylor, a discreet player who has raised the interest of many organizations after a very good season in which he played up to 6 different positions (all at a high level).

Versatility is currently one of the MLB’s most prized assets and with Taylor being a good glove as well as a timely bat, teams like Rangers, Mets, Phillies and even Angeles are said to have their sights on him.

Everything will depend on the unlocking, for better or for worse, the negotiations between the Angels and Seager.

Where do you think it ends, will the Dodgers give him the $ 100 he’s looking for?