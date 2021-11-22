Director of “Aquaman 2” welcomes Amber Heard and Johnny Depp fans in rage

“Aquaman: the lost kingdom”Is about to start filming and controversy still surrounds Amber heard, who recently caused great controversy after sharing a letter he received from the director of the film in which he is given the welcome to production.

Amber Heard was the target of criticism and controversy for the legal fight that began with her ex-husband, the actor Johnny Depp, whom he accused of mistreatment and who is in conflict after being taken out of some tapes in which he was the protagonist such as “Fantastic Animals”.

The actress shared the letter she received from the director on her Instagram account James Wan and Rob Cowan, who welcomed the second installment of the film. At the moment Heard is in quarantine waiting to begin filming, this as a measure before the health emergency due to Covid-19.

“Amber, welcome back to Atlantis. James & Rob”, You can read in the part of the letter that the actress received along with some flowers as part of the welcome to the cast, although the news was not well received by Johnny Depp fans as they had asked to remove the actress later that the actor was also removed from the “Pirates of the Caribbean” movies at Disney.

Welcome to Amber Heard. Photo: Instagram

After the strong critics against him and the constant requests of fans of his ex husband, Heard confirmed for a few months his participation in the film that could hit the big screen in December 2022 and will once again feature Jason momoa as Arthur Curry.

Amber Heard highest paid in Hollywood

In the midst of what happened, the actress has proven to be in one of her best moments in her career, since recently the millionaire amount she would have received for her role as Mera in “Aquaman 2”.

For the first installment of the tape the actress would have received an advance of 5 millions of dollars to which would be added the amount of 10 million more for the performance at the box office, which is expected to multiply with the second part of “Aquaman.”

Amber Heard could receive a bonus of $ 25 to $ 30 million plus her fixed salary for her role in the famous DC Comics film, something that would make her the highest paid actress in Hollywood.

With information from Europa Press

