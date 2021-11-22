Did you know? Kristen Stewart and 5 other celebrities who have contributed to science

A career in Hollywood does not mean leaving the academic world and these actresses have proven it. In addition to having played great roles in film and television, these 6 artists have studied and contributed to different fields of knowledge.

Kristen Stewart

This artist became a global icon in 2008 with her role as Beautiful swan in the Twilight saga, where he shared the limelight with Robert Pattinson. NowThe actress would be in the running for the Oscar thanks to her portrayal of Princess Diana of Wales in the film Spencer, directed by Pablo Larraín.

What not many know is that in addition to his extensive career in the film industry, Stewart pioneered a technique of artificial intelligence when he directed the short film Come Swim. In this production, the artist combined impressionism and realism to tell the story.

From his work came a manual entitled “Bringing Neural-Style Transfer Printing Impressionism to Life in Come Swim” and posted on arXive. The research was co-written with the film’s producer and an Adobe engineer. The artifact offers a completely different picture, as it creates neural networks that alter the video in real time and create a novel algorithm.

Lisa kudrow

This actress is world famous for her role as Phoebe Buffay in the popular series Friends. However, many are unaware that Kudrow is a graduate biologist from Vassar College. and that he participated in a neurological investigation directed by his father.

In the study, the actress and her father studied migraines, a condition suffered by the artist. The Kudrows analyzed whether being right-handed or left-handed was related to these severe headaches.

Natalie Portman

From an early age, Natalie Portman has been recognized as a chameleon actress who has participated in productions such as Black Swan, Star Wars, Thor, and many more. Despite having been a Hollywood star from a very young age, this did not prevent her from pursuing a university degree and publishing scientific articles.

The Oscar winner is a Harvard University graduate in psychology and has written two scientific papers published under her real name: Natalie Hershlag. The first document explains how waste can be used to produce energy. The second focuses on how memory is able to affect hemoglobin in the brain.

Mayim bialik

Popularly known for her portrayal of Amy farrah fowler in the series The Big Ban TheoryMany do not know that the actress is in fact a neuroscientist with a Ph.D. from the University of California, Los Angeles.

In the academic world, Bailik stands out for his thesis in which he talks about the hypothalamic regulation of people suffering from Prader-Willi syndrome. This is a genetic disorder that causes intellectual disability, obesity, and short stature.

Danica McKellar

The actress is known for her portrayal of Winnie Cooper on the television series The Wonder Years. In addition, she is the voice of Miss Martian in the animated series Young Justice. Apart from his career in show business, McKellar is a mathematician from the University of California. In fact, the artist proved a physico-mathematical theorem that bears her name and that of her team members. Its about “Chayes-McKellar-Winn theorem”.

Hedy Lamarr

The Austrian actress was also a great inventor. She co-invented, together with George Antheil, the first version of the spread spectrum, that is, the basis of Wi-Fi, bluetooth and GPS. Lamarr was a telecommunications engineer and was posthumously inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame for her work. Some of his most famous films are Ecstasy, Samson and Delilah and Bombeshell.