Did Becky G copy Kendall Jenner at the Latin Grammys?

Becky G continues to impose an avant-garde style in fashion, and to prove it, she arrived on the red carpet of the 2021 Latin Grammy Awards, in Las Vegas, with a dress by designer Carolina Herrera, showing her long legs and exposing her shoulders. But the design was overshadowed by supermodel Kendall Jenner, who wore a nearly identical model last September when she was invited to ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.’

Becky G’s dress captured the attention and gazes of the Latin Grammy red carpet for its deep red with a polka dot print fabric, XL flowers and extra baggy sleeves. It is a piece from the spring-summer 2022 collection, designed by creative director Wes Gordon. The dress revealed the singer’s beautiful legs, which ended in delicate red platform sandals. The circular neckline was completed with striking loose sleeves, which give the sensation of a huge bow, accompanied by a long cape in the same print. The artist wore a sloppy bun with large earrings and delicate makeup, black eyeliner, neutral shadows, with red lipstick and warm blush.

Without a doubt, the outfit of the ‘Mayores’ interpreter made her look spectacular and combined with the occasion. The XL floral print with the long cape made it stand out as one of the highlights of the red carpet in Las Vegas.

But the followers of Becky G noticed a detail in her dress. And it is very similar to the outfit that supermodel Kendall Jenner wore in September of this year, when she was on the Jimmy Fallon program. For the occasion, the supermodel dressed precisely this Carolina Herrera ready-to-wear. The dress also featured bare shoulders and balloon sleeves, with the same scoop neckline and bare legs. It is part of the Spring-Summer 2022 Prêt-à-porter collection and its print is black white and yellow floral, which looked spectacular to the member of the Kardashian clan.

Jenner’s outfit has the same essence of the outfit that Becky G wore. But the designer Carolina Herrera explained on her social networks that it is an updated model that belongs to the spring-summer 2022 collection, presented during New York Fashion Week, and that it was designed and made exclusively for the singer.

Becky G left her classic and romantic outfit to don black and take the stage with Christina Aguilera, Nathy Peluso and Nicki Nicole. They sang ‘Pa mis chicas’, being the first time they have performed this composition together and live. TOFurthermore, the act represented Christina’s return to the Latin Grammy stage, after a 20-year absence. The quartet made a spectacular presentation, which set the stage for the award ceremony.

Even if she wears a repeat dress, Becky G’s talent surpasses any eclipse, and she certainly dazzled on Vegas night, as well as with her recently released show ‘Face to face’, in which the singer of Latin origin seeks to connect with her audience, and with many other artists who are important references in music.