Definitive Edition ‘with everything and even the Grito de Dolores as a historical battle

‘Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition’ revealed the new downloadable content that will join the game, featuring Mexico as the protagonist. The DLC is called “Mexico Civilization” and is scheduled for release on December 1 on PC via Steam and the Microsoft store.

The content can now be reserved and has a price of 65 pesos. The developers mention that the Mexican civilization will advance from the Fortress, Industrial or Imperial Ages.

“Born of a fierce insurgency against Spanish colonial rule, the young Mexican nation asserted itself and triumphed despite numerous revolutions and invasions.”

The DLC will debut two new explorers, as well as boasting a unique revolution mechanic, accompanied by eight units, two buildings, and a metropolis of civilization-specific dispatch letters.

“The Mexican Progress mechanic allows civilization to advance by choosing between different states, providing special dispatch cards and bonuses to suit each play style.”

The new historical battle of the game will be the Pain scream:

“As the Bourbon reforms gave the Spanish elite more power and that of the church diminished, resentment grew among the rural Mexican population. When the news of the conquest of Spain by Napoleon Bonaparte reached America, the words of a Catholic priest ignited the sparks of the revolution. “

Users with either the United States Civilization or the Mexican Civilization will unlock the Historic Battle of Queenston Heights.

Finally, the DLC also will have a special event where they promise to “celebrate the 31 states of Mexico”, people who play the challenge will be able to earn unique profiles and those who complete them will have access to unique skins for explorers.