Daniel Craig’s best James Bond turns 15 – EzAnime.net

From the trunk: As the streaming space continues to grow, massive studio catalogs are becoming more and more available. These include lost and forgotten gems, rags so bad that they’re good, and just plain weird pieces of movie history. And you probably won’t find them waiting for streamers to place them in front of you. At From the Vault, Android Authority aims to rescue these titles from the algorithm graveyard and help you get the most out of your streaming subscriptions.

With No Time to Die hitting theaters earlier this year, Daniel Craig is hanging up his Double O license definitely to allow someone new to take on the James Bond mantle. In addition to culminating the Craig’s Bond years, 2021 marks the 15th anniversary of his first appearance as a British spy at the 2006 Casino Royale. You can currently watch Casino Royale on Amazon Prime Video, and it is certainly worth your time. Check it out right here.

Casino Royale wasn’t just Craig’s first Bond title. It was also the best and a high point for the franchise as a whole, perhaps even its greatest achievement yet. Read on to find out what makes it stand out.

What is Casino Royale about?

Casino Royale is about James Bond on one of his first assignments as a Double O agent – his recently assigned 007 designation is a license to kill on the field.

The MI6 spy, played by Craig on his first outing, follows a money trail. Terrorist banker Le Chiffre, played by Mads Mikkelsen, is running out of funds fast and spending his clients’ money faster. After Bond foils an attempt to manipulate global markets, Le Chiffre organizes a high-stakes game of poker to recover funds and avoid the wrath of his dangerous allies.

But MI6 is after him, and Bond, his best poker player, is sent to beat him. If successful, Bond could deliver a very valuable asset to your government. But if he loses, he will have used government funds to effectively finance terrorism.

Prequel, sequel, reboot, or all of the above?

The continuity of the franchise has become an almost intolerable part of fan culture, where we need detailed breakdowns of how exactly Title X fits into the worldwide build of the Y series, which belongs to Company Z, which actually does not own the rights to title X. And in and so on ad nauseam. Casino Royale gives itself a lot more headroom than that, and it’s refreshing. Pick and choose what to wear from the James Bond lore in a new way.

It could be argued that every new actor who dons the James Bond hat marks a reboot of the series. Some elements inevitably carry over. Desmond Llewelyn played MI6’s head of research and development Q opposite all the Bond actors from Sean Connery to Pierce Brosnan. The actors who play the recurring characters M and Moneypenny have also moved from one Bond actor to another. In this way, all previous Bond films offered some semblance of continuity and forward momentum.

Casino Royale is both an adaptation, a remake, a reboot, a sequel, and a prequel.

Casino Royale interrupted that. Or at least it complicated it. Craig’s newly created Bond works alongside Judy Dench’s M, suggesting that it is a sequel to Pierce Brosnan’s Bond films, where Dench was first introduced. But with his Bond getting his Double O status, we’re in prequel territory too.

And really, Casino Royale is also a remake. The novel it is based on was first adapted as a television movie in 1954. And it was remade as an unofficial parody in 1967’s Casino Royale.

So the 2006 Casino Royale occupies a unique position as an adaptation, a remake, a reboot, a sequel, and a prequel simultaneously.

Return to basic

Picking and choosing what to keep from the Bond story allows Casino Royale to be a bold and fresh reinvention of the franchise.

The back-to-basics approach allows the filmmakers to strip Bond down to reveal who he is at his core. And more importantly, what is (or can be) a Bond movie at its core.

That means losing some possibly key elements. We have few fancy gadgets, neither Q nor Moneypenny in this Bond. That may sound like sacrilege, but it’s worth noting that Bond’s first on-screen appearance in 1962’s Dr. No featured any of these either.

This Bond is stripped of his essence as a character.

Instead, we get a simplified story, a lot of which takes place at a gaming table, while still being riveting. But don’t worry, we still have some sassy lines from 007 and a delightfully larger-than-life villain in Le Chiffre, who cries blood when stressed. We also get some of the most electrifying sexual tension and chemistry of any Bond movie through the flirtation between Bond and Vesper Lynd, played to perfection by Eva Green.

As the first new Bond after the massive success of the Austin Powers parody franchise, Craig certainly needed to stand out and gave the series a sense of serious seriousness, so eliminating some of the more commonly lampooned tropes made sense. It allowed Casino Royale to focus on the darker and braver side of Bond. We see him deal with how easy it is for him to take lives, but also deal with his responsibility to those he uses in his work. Craig does an excellent job of showing some vulnerability, like when Bond realizes that a woman he slept with is dead because of him.

It was a bit frustrating to see this reinvention scrapped a few years later in the more overtly conservative Skyfall.

Where can you see Casino Royale?

Since 15 years have passed, Casino Royale is quite easy to find at reasonable prices.

If you are an Amazon Prime Video subscriber, you can simply stream it there as it is included with your subscription.

There are plenty of other places to check out Casino Royale if you don’t have Amazon Prime. You can rent it for $ 4 or buy it for $ 9 from services like Apple TV, Google Play, and more.

Do yourself a favor and watch it as you can.

