Dam exhaust already reaches two municipalities of Hidalgo

The rise of water that was expected by the discharge of the Danxhó de Jilotepec dam has begun to be visible in the municipalities of Ixmiquilpan and Tezontepec, where the water has begun to become visible in the streets.

In the afternoon it was warned that the flood of the Danxhó dam in the State of Mexico would pour 50 cubic meters per second into the Tula River.

The center of Tula and Ixmiquilpan have been completely evicted and in that place the water level has dropped, however it is expected that at night the place will flood again.

In the case of Ixmiquilpan, the downtown area also looks empty and the river has had a flood that keeps the population on alert, the same as in Tezontepec de Aldama. But as reported, it will be during the night that the biggest problem occurs.

Alert and evacuation was hours before

Hours before, the governor of Hidalgo, Omar Fayad Meneses, said that things are not looking good, after the outlet of 50 cubic meters that the Daxhó dam of the State of Mexico makes to the Tula river, which adds to the 270 cubic meters it receives and that has caused the overflow.

He pointed out that in a meeting with Conagua, it was alerted that this dam has the need to vent water when it reaches a maximum level of its capacity, so there is even the flow in the Tula River.

“The situation is complex and compromising the entire population that is close to the Tula river,” they are asked to leave their homes immediately, the president said. If you are not careful, the water can reach two meters in height, he said.

He said that at the moment there are nine municipalities that have been affected by the floods. He said that although the climate in the region is already warm, what is important is what happens in the State and Mexico City, which is why he called on the population not to trust themselves.

