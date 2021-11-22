Cruz Azul vs Monterrey: Orbeln Pineda and the players who could have played their last game with Cruz Azul

The champion Cruz Azul said goodbye to the Apertura 2021 tournament, after being eliminated at the hands of Monterrey at the Azteca Stadium, in a match corresponding to this season’s playoffs, which could have meant Orbeln Pineda’s last commitment to La Mquina.

El Maguito could emigrate to Old continent in the following season, since he will have an agreement with Celta de Vigo to play in LaLiga starting this winter. Although he may not be the only soccer player from the cement industry to leave the institution.

The players who can leave Cruz Azul

After Cruz Azul has been eliminated from Apertura 2021 after a terrible season, in which he was supposed to be the favorite to win the two-time championship, several names who will be leaving the institution in the next few days.

Jess Corona

The goalkeeper and captain of the club has been at the institution for 12 years, and being the oldest player in Liga MX with 40 years, It is one of the options to leave the team after having suffered several failures with the cement team.

Julio Csar Domnguez

One of the players who have fallen from the grace of Cruz Azul fans is Cata Domnguez, they consider that his cycle with La Mquina has ended.

Since his debut in 2006, Domnguez has been singled out as the main culprit for the club’s stumbling blocks, He was in multiple runners-up after returning to a Mexican soccer final in 2008.

Jos ‘Shaggy’ Martnez

The Mexican side was not entirely liked by the fans, although he won the affection of the cement workers for his charisma, coupled with the fact of having conquered the title of Clausura 2021, in his first tournament with La Mquina.

In this tournament he has not had many minutes, reason why it gives rise to the rumors that it could leave Cruz Azul at the end of the year.

Luis Romo

The Olympic medalist with Mexico in Tokyo 2020 has liked the celestial ones, to the degree of being called to the Mexican national team on multiple occasions and being a benchmark of the club.

His departure was due to the fact that due to the good time he was going through, he could emigrate to European football, one of those interested in taking over his services is Celta de Vigo himself, the same group that will Orbeln Pineda.

Alexis pea

The former Chivas defender left the rojiblanco box through the back door and Cruz Azul sheltered him after his extra-court problems. He was not a benchmark for the celestial and had little activity with Juan Reynoso, so he could also be one of the elements in leaving the team.

Lucas passerini

The departure of the Argentine forward It is one of the most requested by the fans, since it is not to their liking due to its multiple failures against rival goalkeepers, the most noted was against the Pumas on the last date and that could have meant victory.

Rafael Baca

Another of the most noted players is the Mexican midfielder who arrived at the institution in 2013, but that with the passage of time has ceased to be liked by the followers of La Mquina, since they consider that it has not been efficient in the staff.

Walter Montoya

The Argentine midfielder usually fights on the field to earn a place in the starting team of Cruz Azul, but having only a few minutes could mean the departure of the former Sevilla player, since the technical body will remain and will be able to dispense with its presence.

Jonathan Rodrguez (Europe)

Cabecita Rodríguez is a reference in Cruz Azul, has been a scoring champion and scored the coveted title of the cement workers against Santos in the Closing 2021.

The good walk of the Uruguayan forward with the celestial It has given him the confidence to aspire for a place in European football, so he will be able to ask for his departure from the team.

Bryan angle

The Ecuadorian has not had an outstanding path with La Mquina, since he is usually a substitute after the performances of Jonathan Rodríguez and Santiago Gimnez, although he has scored important goals with the cement workers.

Angulo could hope to stay in Cruz Azul, since if Cabecita leaves, there will be a window of opportunity to take ownership, in the absence of knowing the reinforcements to the attack that the club will look for. That s, the rumors point to the Peruvian Ral Ruidaz.

