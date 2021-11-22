Cruz Azul vs. Monterrey live online via TUDN live schedule and how to watch today’s match for the Liga MX 2021 repechage | SPORT-TOTAL

Cruz Azul faces Monterrey live at the Azteca Stadium for the match corresponding to the Liga MX Repechage. The team led by Juan Reynoso defends its national title, but will face the Rayado team that seeks to continue fighting for the coveted championship.

La Machine, current champion of Liga MX, has had an irregular season and suffered more than necessary to access the playoffs. Cruz Azul settled in this stage of the championship after being in the eighth position of the General Table with 23 points, the product of 5 victories, 8 draws and 4 victories.

On the sidewalk in front is Monterrey, which advanced in ninth place in the accumulated. Los Rayados added 22 units with a record of 5 wins, 7 draws and 5 losses in the Liga MX and tomorrow it will be a surprise.

What time do Cruz Azul vs. Monterrey

Peru, Colombia, Ecuador: 8:15 p.m.

Mexico: 7:15 p.m.

Venezuela, Bolivia: 9:15 p.m.

Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Paraguay, Chile: 10:15 p.m.

On which channel do Cruz Azul vs. Monterrey

TUDN will transmit the great game between Blue Cross and Monterrey for the repechage of the Liga MX. In addition, you can follow the minute by minute on the El Comercio website.

Cruz Azul vs. Monterrey: how do both teams arrive?

The irregularity of both teams left them out of the first four positions of the General Table of the MX League, falling into the repechage zone. Blue Cross from Juan Reynoso He did not know how to reaffirm his power like last season and puts his championship at risk. While, Monterrey, suffered too much from injuries, but got the Concachampions title and the ticket to the Club World Cup.

Cruz Azul vs Monterrey: how is the Liga MX playoff played?

The repechage format of the MX League it is only one game and the team with the best position in the General Table is who chooses the location; that is to say Blue Cross. In the event of a tie in the ninety minutes, the winner will be defined by penal means, so it is expected to be an even duel without favorites, where Monterrey you will want to make yourself feel as a visitor.

Cruz Azul vs. Monterrey: possible alignments

Blue Cross: Jesus Crown; Adrián Aldrete, Julio César Domínguez, Alexis Peña and Juan Escobar; Ignacio Rivero, Roberto Alvarado, Rafael Baca, Luis Romo; Orbelín Pineda and Jonathan Rodríguez.

Monterrey: Andrada, Gallardo, Vegas, Montes and Aguirre; González, Rodríguez, Ortiz and Meza; Vergara and Funes Mori.

History of Cruz Azul

Matchday 17 | Pumas 4-3 Cruz Azul | MX League

Matchday 16 | Cruz Azul 2-1 America | MX League

Matchday 15 | Chivas 1-1 Cruz Azul | MX League

Matchday 14 | Atlas 0-0 Cruz Azul | MX League

Matchday 13 | Cruz Azul 1-1 Tigres | MX League

Monterrey history

Matchday 17 | America 0-0 Monterrey | MX League

Matchday 16 | San Luis 1-1 Monterrey | MX League

Matchday 15 | Monterrey 0-1 Necaxa | MX League

Matchday 14 | Querétaro 1-0 Monterrey | MX League

Matchday 13 | Monterrey 0-1 Leon | MX League

