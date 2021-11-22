Cruz Azul surprises with Alexis Peña as the starter and Luis Romo on the bench

In addition to Romo, Juan Reynoso also leaves ‘Piojo’ Alvarado and ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez on the substitute bench

MEXICO — Juan Reynoso, coach of Blue Cross, surprised in the line-up he sent for the playoff match against Monterrey, well it started with Luis Romo on the substitute bench, while the Peruvian opted for Alexis Pena in the center in the absence of Pablo Aguilar, who served his penalty game for accumulating yellow cards.

Luis Romo was not part of the starting eleven against Rayados. Imago7

Reynoso sent Jesús Corona, Julio César Domínguez, Alexis Peña, Joaquín Martínez, Juan Escobar, Ignacio Rivero, Yoshimar Yotún, Rafael Baca, Guillermo Fernández, Orbelín Pineda and Santiago Giménez.

The Walt Disney Company’s New General Entertainment and Sports Streaming Service for Adults Launches at a Preferential Annual Subscription Cost; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

On the bench, in addition to the surprises of Luis Romo and Roberto Alvarado, appeared Sebastián Jurado, Jaiber Jiménez, Adrián Aldrete, Rómulo Otero, Alexis Gutiérrez, Bryan Angulo, Walter Montoya, in addition to Jonathan Rodríguez, who has already become a recurrent among the substitutes of Blue Cross.

Secondly, Javier Aguirre, coach of Monterrey, sent Esteban Andrada, Héctor Moreno, Jesús Gallardo, Sebastián Vegas, Claudio Kranevitter, Maximiliano Meza, Erick Aguirre, Celso Ortíz, Arturo González, Carlos Rodríguez and Rogelio Funes Mori.