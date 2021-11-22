Cruz Azul needs reinforcements at the club’s level: Juan Reynoso

Jonathan Collazo

Azteca Stadium, Mexico City / 11.21.2021 22:30:14





Just minutes from vacating the Liga MX title after being eliminated in the Repechage, the technical director of Cruz Azul, Juan Reynoso, ensured that this team needs “quality reinforcements and to match” of the demands of the institution and not only footballers who occupy places, anticipating the departure of Orbelín Pineda to Europe and some other loss.

“It is the plan (ask for reinforcements), reinforcements at the height of which is the club. It has not been possible, one appreciates the effort of the directive, but it was not possible. Surely we all stopped doing something and today because of the casualties and the Orbelín issue, it is up to us to optimize resources by bringing people to help us reinvent ourselves, ”said the Peruvian.

On the defeat against Monterrey by 1-4 at the Azteca Stadium with which they said goodbye to the dream of the Bicampeonato (same score against the same rival as in Concachampions a couple of months ago), the helmsman acknowledged that Rayados beat them well, taking advantage of the defensive errors and the lack of forcefulness that his offensive apparatus showed.

“After 1-0 yes. We were able to do 2-2 and before 3-1 we were able to do 2-2 three or four times. We fought, we made mistakes as we have done throughout the tournament, that is what we regret today, we were not forceful, and they arrive and put it in, “he said.

Will Reynoso continue in Cruz Azul? This said

Reynoso spoke about the board’s support for his project after falling this Sunday and said that the results will speak for themselves when the directors do an analysis of their work, which began in December 2020.