Cruz Azul loses opportunity for the Bicampeonato after being crushed by Monterrey

After six months with the crown, Blue Cross will free the title of Champion of Mexican Soccer, after being eliminated by Rayados del Monterrey in the Repechage.

After obtaining the ninth in May, the second semester of 2021 promised to be full of joys for Cruz Azul, with the possibility of a Champion of Champions, two-time championship from League and the ConcachampionsHowever, the celestial only awarded the first mentioned.

Cruz Azul did not enter the game plugged in and Rayados made him pay quickly at minute nine, when after several arrivals, Rogelio Funes Mori opened the scoring from eleven steps, thanks to a hand inside the area of ​​the ‘Tasting’ Domínguez.

Machine I was hurt and couldn’t get into the rhythm of the match, in addition to the regiomontanos were superior in the approach to match.

As if the emotional blow of the first goal was not enough, Striped extended the advantage with a goal of Maxi Meza at minute 26 and Repechage It seemed liquidated from the first time.

Despite this, the now former champion of the mexican soccer found the ball and began to knock on the door of Esteban Andrada, and at 29 he found a maximum penalty of Ignacio Rivero, which was well executed by Yoshimar Yotún.

The celestial ones did not stop the attack and constantly approached the Monterrey area, but they were not able to equalize the match, despite the fact that Guillermo Fernandez and Santiago Gimenez they had two unbeatable chances.

The match ended with spirits raised after a discussion between Jesus Crown and Sebastian Vegas, which promised a shocking outcome.

And so it was, Cruz Azul knocked on Rayados’ door on two clear occasions, but was left with the cry of goal drowned.

However, the squad of ‘Basque‘, that if he was fine, he sentenced the game at minute 58 with the second goal of the night from Rogelio Funes Mori.

The game was defined, but the people of Monterrey had no compassion and in the 84th minute Vincent Janssen liquidated Jesus Crown with a formidable header.

Despite the failure of the Opening 2021 for Cruz Azul, the celestial They will face a more complicated customs from January, as the workforce will enter a deep renovation.

