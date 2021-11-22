Cowboys vs. Chiefs – Game Report – November 21, 2021

KANSAS CITY (AP) – Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushed for 63 yards and a touchdown on his return from injured reserve, Chris Jones and the Kansas City defense made life miserable for Dak Prescott and the Chiefs beat this Sunday. 19-9 to the Dallas Cowboys.

Patrick Mahomes completed 23 of 37 passes with an interception and a fumble for Kansas City, but was rescued by his defense, which played its best game of the season. Charvarius Ward intercepted a pass to Prescott in the end zone near the end of the first half and Jones had three and a half sacks as well as forcing and recovering a fumble.

The result: The Chiefs (7-4) improved to 4-0 against opponents in the NFC East with their fourth consecutive win.

Prescott was limited to 216 passing yards and two interceptions for the Cowboys, although the quarterback did not have players who tend to help him much. Left tackle Tyron Smith missed his third straight game with an ankle injury, wide receiver Amari Cooper tested positive for COVID-19 and teammate CeeDee Lamb suffered a concussion just before halftime.

Ezekiel Elliott, who apparently injured his ankle early in the game, finished with nine carries for 32 yards. Linebacker Micah Parsons was the highlight for the Cowboys (7-3), forcing a fumble and getting two sacks on the season.