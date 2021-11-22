CoverGirl appoints Honduran América Ferrera as its new ambassador

LOS ANGELES UNITED STATES. For her unique qualities, her beauty and her talent, the actress of Honduran origin America Ferrera has managed to catapult into the world of entertainment over the years and her fame has made her – today – become a woman CoverGirl.

The news was released by the artist through her social networks, where she proudly boasted that she was the new ambassador of the world-renowned makeup brand. This title had previously been awarded to several famous actresses such as Sofía Vergara, Zendaya, Katy Perry, among others.

READ: Our Latin Beauty 2021: what time and where to see the final of the gala

“I’m an actress, a director, a businesswoman, a mom, a Latina, a first-generation American, and now, I’m a CoverGirl (girl),” Ferrera said in a statement.

The beloved actress was very excited and grateful for the role given by CoverGirl, which has positioned itself as one of the strongest and most iconic brands of all time.

And as expected, the Honduran did not hesitate to share her joy with her more than a million followers on Instagram by publishing a photograph of her first campaign with the company along with the emotional message she wrote in English and Spanish.

“This is the new face of CoverGirl. Can I borrow a time machine to travel with?” The actress wrote. “I would like to tell 14-year-old America that you are not too much like that and not too little of that. No mija, you are a CoverGirl,” added the US-based catracha.

+ Our Latin Beauty: Sirey Morán arrives as a favorite to the grand final

First campaign

During her first campaign with the brand, the actress held a photoshoot on the beach. In this one, she appears barefoot and wearing a cream-colored dress, combined with a white linen shirt. Her look was perceived very simple in the company of her loose hair with natural waves. !! Congratulations!!

ALSO: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are in a relationship and it’s official