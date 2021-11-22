Conato of anger between Jesús Corona and Sebastián Vegas at the end of the first half

The celestial goalkeeper and the striped defender argued with intensity and there was very little left for a brawl to unleash

MEXICO – The first half of the duel between Cruz Azul and Monterrey ended with an outbreak of anger between Jesus Crown and Sebastian Vegas, which resulted in both players being cautioned for Fernando Guerrero placeholder image, central whistle of the collation.

As soon as the final whistle of the first half was heard at the Azteca Stadium, players from both teams, as well as Juan Reynoso, coach of Blue Cross, surrounded Fernando Guerrero. Nevertheless, Jesus Crown and Sebastian Vegas they began to exchange words.

Celestes and regios ‘warmed up’ at the end of the first part. Imago7

“Son of p …” was heard, while footballers intervened to separate the goalkeeper and defender. Jesus Crown walked to the entrance of the visitor’s tunnel, where he met again with Sebastian Vegas, who was stopped by Jesús Gallardo to get into the dressing room, while Julio César Domínguez and Orbelín Pineda held the captain of La Maquina.

Before Jesus Crown and Sebastian Vegas they will leave the field of play, Fernando Guerrero placeholder image he managed to show them the yellow card.

Once the spirits calmed down, the technical bodies parted and some players stayed to talk to Fernando Guerrero placeholder image under the goal that Jesus Crown He defended during the first half and later each group went to their respective dressing room without any other incident.