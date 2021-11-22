Comet Leonard will pass very close to Earth and you can admire it with the naked eye

Arjun Sethi
The kite Leonard It will pass a very short distance from Earth and you will be able to admire it with the naked eye later this year. The star passes through Earth’s orbit every 80 thousand years and can be seen during 2021.

Its trajectory extends beyond Neptune. For that reason it takes thousands of years to complete a period around the Sun so every opportunity to see them should be taken advantage of.

