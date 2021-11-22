Comet Leonard will pass very close to Earth and you can admire it with the naked eye

The kite Leonard It will pass a very short distance from Earth and you will be able to admire it with the naked eye later this year. The star passes through Earth’s orbit every 80 thousand years and can be seen during 2021.

Its trajectory extends beyond Neptune. For that reason it takes thousands of years to complete a period around the Sun so every opportunity to see them should be taken advantage of.

The last Kite that was visible to humans was NEOWISE last year and Leonard was first seen on January 3, 2021 from the Mount Lemmon Observatory in Arizona.

Leonard’s visit to Earth

Its name comes from astronomer who discovered it, Greg Leonard, by distinguishing dust, ice and rocks on this astronomical object. In addition, he realized that he was between the orbit of Jupiter and Mars to go towards the inner planets of the solar system.

its average speed It is 70.6 kilometers per second and in a few days it will reach the orbit of Mars to get closer to Earth.

Some previous days could be distinguished with the naked eye before the dawn and according to the weather conditions. It will be next December 12, 2021 when Comet Leonard’s closest approach with Earth occurs at 07:54 Mexico time.

