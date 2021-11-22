Combine a photo of Chris Hemsworth’s face with Chris Evans’ and the result will remind you of another actor

Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans They have worked side by side for years on Marvel movies. The MCU Hemsworth will continue to play, hopefully for a long time, Thor, and Chris Evans has already said goodbye in ‘Avengers: Endgame’ of Captain America.

We are convinced that the paths of both actors will cross again throughout their careers. A thinking mind on TikTok has thought of mixing the faces of these two great stars and the result is, to say the least, disturbing.

The truth is that if you add the traits of Chris Hemswoth and Chris Evans with an app the result is the closest thing to Chris Pine we’ve seen in a long time. How can it be if separately neither of them looks like Pine?





Actor Chris Pine | Gtres

A tweeter has published the result and the tweet has been shared countless times. Jarret jokes writing: “Someone on TikTok combined the faces of Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth and The CW just gave this photo a deal to develop the idea.”

And it is not going wrong. If Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans have already played two great characters in the Marvel Universe, wouldn’t their combination be the ultimate superhero?

