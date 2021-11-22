Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is the Colossus of Week 11

The leading NFL running back, and Indianapolis star, had the best display of his short career against Buffalo to rise as the best of the day

Week 11 of the 2021 regular season in the NFL was particularly bright for the running back position, with four appearing on the list of the most prominent of Sunday games, including whoever took the spot of honor.

Interestingly, the quarterbacks didn’t necessarily deliver, with just one of them earning a spot on our weekly roster.

Jonathan Taylor dispatched with five total touchdowns in Indianapolis’ Week 11 win over Buffalo. ESPN.com

In a season in which we have struggled, week after week, to offer typical candidates for the NFL Most Valuable Player award, perhaps it is time to look outside the box.

Quarterbacks have won the league’s top individual award in 13 of the past 14 years, including the last eight in a row. However, in a season in which no quarterback has managed to maintain a high level of play throughout all their games, why not think about the best running back in the NFL today?

Taylor led the Colts’ decisive victory over the Buffalo Bills with a performance of 32 carries for 182 yards rushing touchdowns, including an average of 5.8 yards per attempt against a unit that is considered among the best in the NFL.



Additionally, he caught three passes for 19 yards, including a late one that he also deposited in the end zone, being the only scoring pass of the day for his quarterback, Carson Wentz.

Had it not been for the injury to Derrick Henry, we could be arguing between two running backs for MVP, but without the Tennessee Titans star for the remainder of the regular season, Taylor could take the main stage. At the moment, he is the only running back in the league to break the 1,000 rushing yard barrier (1,122), and he also leads the NFL in rushing touchdowns, with 13. His average of 5.81 yards per carry is second best among all runners, just shy of Nick Chubb’s 5.99.

Most importantly, however, he has the Colts playing their best football level of the season, including today’s win over the team that is considered by many to be the favorite to represent the AFC in Super Bowl LVI. He has six games of at least 100 rushing yards in the year, and it’s no coincidence that those are the same six games Indy has won this year.

Honorable mentions

Davante Adams, wide receiver, Green Bay Packers. We see it every week, and we still don’t understand exactly how Adams and Aaron Rodgers achieve such a perfect match on the field, the best for any receiver-quarterback duo in the NFL today. Against Minnesota, it was seven receptions for 115 yards and two touchdowns that, unfortunately for Green Bay, were insufficient to take home the division win.

Nick Chubb, running back, Cleveland Browns. The Browns quarterback isn’t having a brilliant time in his career, but it doesn’t matter as long as Cleveland has Chubb. The star running back carried the ball 22 times for 130 yards, and caught two passes for 14 yards, including a touchdown, in the Browns’ win over the Lions, a commitment that was not particularly brilliant, but where it was not an option for Cleveland. letting a home game slip away against an opponent of that caliber.

Austin Ekeler, running back, Los Angeles Chargers. As if the Sunday session hadn’t already been heavily loaded towards the running back position, Ekeler provided a masterful performance in the night game, with 11 carries for 50 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, accompanied by six receptions for 65 yards and more. two touchdowns by air, in the Chargers’ long-suffering victory over the Steelers at SoFi Stadium.

Justin Jefferson, wide receiver, Minnesota Vikings. No one can doubt that the Vikings possess some of the most explosive players when it comes to offense in the NFL, starting with Jefferson. That they know how to take advantage of them week by week, is something else. Against the Packers, Jefferson answered the call, with eight receptions for 169 yards and two touchdowns against a defense that had done a remarkable job over the previous three weeks. Minny struggled to get past Green Bay, needing to squeeze the game clock to the max in the fourth quarter to avoid giving Aaron Rodgers a final chance, but Jefferson put the Vikes in position to win in the first place.

Chris Jones, defensive tackle, Kansas City Chiefs. Sometimes it’s easy to overlook the impact a defensive lineman can have in a game, but that wasn’t the case tonight at Arrowhead. Jones was practically painted all night on Dak Prescott, whom he captured 3.5 times and rushed on others. In addition, he recovered one of the Cowboys’ fumbles, and as if that were not enough, he closed with a flourish by deflecting Prescott’s pass over the line of scrimmage that ended in an interception in the red zone, sentencing the defeat of Dallas in the last minute .

Joe Mixon, running back, Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals have become quite a gypsy team, capable of playing like the front-line clubs, but also capable of falling to those in the basement. This Sunday, we saw the good version. Mixon ran the ball 30 times for 123 yards with two touchdowns, leading Cincy’s attack in their victory over the Raiders in the Las Vegas desert, allowing the Bengals to keep pace in an AFC North where the Ravens leaders also triumphed. .

Aaron Rodgers, quarterback, Green Bay Packers. If there’s a guarantee with Rodgers on the trigger, it’s that the Packers can’t be discounted, no matter what the rial attack does. Rodgers completed 23 of 33 passing for 385 yards with four touchdowns and zero interceptions, and added 21 rushing yards on two carries. The Vikes did a phenomenal job, running out of the game clock in the final series, one that culminated in the winning field goal, because it seemed a certainty that if Rodgers were given one more chance, the win would have been inclined to Green’s. Bay.

D’Andre Swift, running back, Detroit Lions. Not many things have gone well for Detroit this year, that’s clear. Today, at least, Swift stuck her face out for the Lions. In just his third start of the season, Swift had 136 yards and a rushing touchdown on just 14 carries. It was their second game of at least 100 rushing yards this season, and they come on consecutive days. Swift needs to close out the season with great force, if he is not to be permanently replaced after just two years in Detroit, where he arrived with high expectations as a 2020 second-round draft pick.