Club León Vs Puebla: Days and times in the 4th. End of Opening 2021

The schedules for the start of the Liguilla are ready for the León Club, facing Puebla in the 4th series. End of the Apertura 2021.

In the first game, the Esmeraldas will visit the Cuauhtémoc stadium on Thursday to face the Puebla Strip. The game is scheduled at 7 at night and can be seen on Azteca 7.

The return match will be on Sunday 28 at 8:05 pm. La Fiera at the Nou Camp and with its people receives Puebla to find out who will have the ticket to the semifinals. That game can be seen live on TV on Fox Sports Mexico.

Puebla and León meet again in a quarter-final

The first confrontation was in 2020. Puebla reached the quarterfinals in a situation quite similar to today, as it threw the Rayados in a play-off and, curiously, it also went through penalties.

In that November, León was outlined as Puebla’s rival in the Quarters and prevailed on the global scoreboard, but not before losing the incredible unbeaten streak that he had maintained since date 2, as he fell 2-1 in the first leg at Cuauhtémoc.

In this tournament León managed to be crowned Champion for his eighth star and it could be that it is a sign to get his ninth title.

They go green against their ex

The duel becomes even more special because both Santiago Ormeño and Omar Fernández will make their second comeback since they stopped wearing the fringe jacket.

In the last match of the tournament, León beat Puebla 2-0, so the Esmeraldas are expected to emerge victorious again.