Classes with prominent directors such as Steven Spielberg will allow agreement between ULACIT and New York Film Academy

melissagonzalez.asesora@larepublica.net | Tuesday September 21, 2021 01:12 pm

Students of the Latin American University of Science and Technology (ULACIT), will have the possibility of receiving courses with prominent Hollywood film directors, thanks to the agreement signed with the New York Film Academy (NYFA).

Guest professors at that center include Steven Spielberg, Ron Howard, Mira Nair, and Doug Liman.

Among the benefits of the agreement is the possibility of carrying out exchange programs for teachers and students, visits between institutions by academic and administrative staff and exchanges for cultural and artistic activities.

Additionally, ULACIT students can now take any of the NYFA courses, conservatories or workshops, recognized worldwide, and receive a 15% discount.

The official signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding was held virtually.

“NYFA is known for providing students with hands-on learning in all aspects of film making. Students will spend thousands of hours working and creating their own content and projects under the direction of renowned filmmakers, technicians and Hollywood experts, “said Michael Young, president of the New York Film Academy.